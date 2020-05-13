This is my personal rig, so i wanted something cool but also didn't require a lot of work to put together. I chose the Corsair Crystal 570x and decided to add some RGB to itAfter putting everything together, there were a couple of things i didn't like:- I didn't like the fact that the Tinted Glass Panels made everything look grey instead of white.- The Psu shroud didn't have a cover at the edge so the psu wires could be seen.- The Stock fan brackets had some ugly cut-outs and didn't really look very good with rgb fans.- The "dark side" was showing. This one was really bad- I could only mount 2 fans at the top, which looked weird.So I decided to add some custom made parts we've been making, to make my build look better. Here's what i added to the build:Fullsize Psu Shroud:Fan Brackets (top and front). The Front Bracket lowers the fans by 10mm, which lets you install a 360mm radiator at the front and still be able to install 3x 120mm fans at the top, with our custom brackets.Motherboard tray Cover:Clear Panels for Front, Top and window side, and a matt white for the backside to hide the cables:Now the case looks white as it should :laughing:Gpu Backplate:Finished looks:And that's it for nowLet me know what you think of it.