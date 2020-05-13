  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete Corsair 570X Crystal Clear

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Patuga, 5 Jul 2019.

  1. Patuga

    Patuga New Member

    This is my personal rig, so i wanted something cool but also didn't require a lot of work to put together. I chose the Corsair Crystal 570x and decided to add some RGB to it :p

    After putting everything together, there were a couple of things i didn't like:

    - I didn't like the fact that the Tinted Glass Panels made everything look grey instead of white.
    - The Psu shroud didn't have a cover at the edge so the psu wires could be seen.
    - The Stock fan brackets had some ugly cut-outs and didn't really look very good with rgb fans.
    - The "dark side" was showing. This one was really bad :(
    - I could only mount 2 fans at the top, which looked weird.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    So I decided to add some custom made parts we've been making, to make my build look better. Here's what i added to the build:


    Fullsize Psu Shroud:
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    Fan Brackets (top and front). The Front Bracket lowers the fans by 10mm, which lets you install a 360mm radiator at the front and still be able to install 3x 120mm fans at the top, with our custom brackets.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    Motherboard tray Cover:
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    Clear Panels for Front, Top and window side, and a matt white for the backside to hide the cables:
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Now the case looks white as it should :laughing:
    [​IMG]


    Gpu Backplate:
    [​IMG]


    Finished looks:
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    And that's it for now :)
    Let me know what you think of it.
     
    Patuga, 5 Jul 2019
  2. modd1uk

    modd1uk Well-Known Member

    Nice and clean, the only changes I'd really make are the cables. I'd of opted for white & blue cables if it were my own. Something like this...

    [​IMG]
     
    modd1uk, 5 Jul 2019
  3. MADPC

    MADPC New Member

    I like the back plate!!!
     
    MADPC, 13 May 2020 at 14:52
