During the festive break to kill some time I decided to have a much needed clear out. Inside one of my cupboards under a mini mountain of crap I find a plastic storage container, two cardboard boxes and my old Fractal R4 that had gone forgotten until now. After pulling it all out into the middle of the room sat in front of me the beaut of a case my Fractal R4 which should be the case I use now instead of my ugly Xigmatek Elysium I might add and everything apart from a cpu to build a pc. Its all old stuff but its too good to throw in the bin and I couldn't be bothered to put it all up on ebay so I returned to an old hobby. This won't be anything major or spectacular but something good might come out of some items that have been wasted for good few years. I'm gonna try and do it for as little cost as possible and will try to make regular updates, they may be slow because I'm back at work now so I'm strapped for time. Would have been nice to get it done over Xmas but its been put back. I did start taking pics from the get go of all the parts as I thought a log would help keep me interested or committed to finishing it and found myself a cheap processor on ebay. I really like the R4 so I don't want to start cutting into it, its already had a couple of run ins with a dremel in it's past life so this is going to be more about giving it a nice coat of paint and adding things to it. The theme is going to be of three different materials being metal, mirror polished stainless steel and plywood. This is my first build in a long time so thanks for looking.