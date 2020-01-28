Hi all and welcome to my next mod project, CyberPunked Two 077, the name is reference to something, but I will leave that until the later stages for you guys to figure out, although I know you have figured out that of course this rig is going to be themed on cyberpunk 2077. Let begin this crazy journey with thanks to the sponsors involved in this.I would like to thank all the sponsors involve who without none of this would be possible.Also I would like to make a big shout out to CD Projekt Red for supplying me with assets to get reference from, thank you so much.So First up shall we take a look at what the guts of the system is going to be?:O yes I am amazed to, it’s going to be a beast, not only will we be using the Aorus C621 Xtreme motherboard, we have a 28 Core Intel Xeon W-3275 for the motherboard, also to top it off there are 2x 2080ti Gigabyte Gaming OC 11G cards.Need more idea of the size of this mobo, let me throw it into the lian li PC-011 dynamic XL version (which I will be using in the build).As you can clearly see this is a monster of a motherboard, but I have plans for it, first though I need to fab a mount to make sure the board mounts correctly, Lian li do sell a E-ATX mount for this case as seen above, but its designed for another brands motherboard and would not work with this board, so here is what I came up with.So now I need to sand the raw alu down and paint it black then do some sanding on the edges to get the worn look. Moving back to the motherboard, let us take a look at it naked.Ermm yes that’s going to need some serious cooling, let’s see what we can do about that.The Bitspower block, is rather large and one of the ports sits under the IO, The main question here is do I keep the io shield and drill a hole through on the drill press, or do I leave it off, having looked at the reference images from the game, a lot of metal stuff seems to be worn down a bit. So I decided after cutting and sanding and prepping for paint I actually like the worn look a lot, so I removed the right chipset cooler as well and gave it the same treatment.Yes I did just take a very expensive motherboard and use 600 grit on the alu parts (of course removing them first), I made the rub down near the hole in the io panel more intense due to that I will poking a carbon black bitspower extension in there. Anyway stay peeled as I add more stuff over the next couple of months and see what we can come up with in the end.​