Not your usual pc modding but it's still modding These are some of the head and tail light mods i have done over the years. I love to mod, Cars speakers,computers and tail lights are just some of the hobbies that keep me busy I'll start with the most recent and keep adding past mods. This was for a local forum member who's Celica tails i did years ago. He was happy enuf with those to trust me with his WRX Tails. They start with a basic cut open and strip down The first thing i noticed when powered is that the light falls way short of filling the lens. To fix this i made some new panels. These , with a bit of cutting will fit direct into the original spot But we don't want that "spotty dot " look.... So some diffusing magic happens. Next is to make what will be the new Sequential blinker and reverse light panels. First the yellow "blinker" LEDS Then the white Reverse light leds The custom sequential circuit boards are made the old skool way and are populated and wired up These are "wired" into place. A custom white diffuser panel is cut and tab'd to click into place. The rest of the internal panel parts get some satin black loving And with some extra work the unit can be re welded shut. A quick side by side comparison to the original. Then it's time to repeat the whole process and take some final bench shots. The Vid shows how the Sequentials work. Some after idea's were the quick fitting of different panels over the blinkers for different effects. In the end the clean white diffuser panel was liked by the owner the most. Check back from time to time as i post up my back catalogue