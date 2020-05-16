  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Modding Defyant's Auto Light Mods

Discussion in 'Modding' started by Defyant Mods, 26 Sep 2018.

    Not your usual pc modding but it's still modding :)

    These are some of the head and tail light mods i have done over the years.
    I love to mod, Cars speakers,computers and tail lights are just some of the hobbies that keep me busy :)

    I'll start with the most recent and keep adding past mods.

    This was for a local forum member who's Celica tails i did years ago.
    He was happy enuf with those to trust me with his WRX Tails.

    [​IMG]


    They start with a basic cut open and strip down

    [​IMG]

    The first thing i noticed when powered is that the light falls way short of filling the lens.

    [​IMG]

    To fix this i made some new panels.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    These , with a bit of cutting will fit direct into the original spot

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    But we don't want that "spotty dot " look.... So some diffusing magic happens.

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    Next is to make what will be the new Sequential blinker and reverse light panels.


    [​IMG]

    First the yellow "blinker" LEDS

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Then the white Reverse light leds

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    The custom sequential circuit boards are made the old skool way and are populated and wired up


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    These are "wired" into place.

    [​IMG]

    A custom white diffuser panel is cut and tab'd to click into place.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    The rest of the internal panel parts get some satin black loving

    [​IMG]

    And with some extra work the unit can be re welded shut.

    A quick side by side comparison to the original.

    [​IMG]

    Then it's time to repeat the whole process and take some final bench shots.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    The Vid shows how the Sequentials work.




    Some after idea's were the quick fitting of different panels over the blinkers for different effects.

    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]


    In the end the clean white diffuser panel was liked by the owner the most.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    Check back from time to time as i post up my back catalogue :)
     
    Defyant Mods, 26 Sep 2018
    Those are freaking awesome! It's completely different from what I was expecting. My mental image was that you were updating antiques with LED or something. I never thought about chopping sealed reflectors.
     
    Cheapskate, 29 Sep 2018
    Cheers Cheaps :) you can see why it's a passion akin to case modding :) all the exact same skills in my case.

    I do the antiques as well :)

    Here's a mod i did a while back , these became really popular and i ended up doing quiet a few sets for Aurion owners.

    Sequential Mirror Upgrade


    [​IMG]

    Starts out with cut to size curved bit of plexy, that is pre drilled and painted satin black.

    The back of the blinker housing is cut open for the new panel to just snap in.

    I've named the style of adding led's like this the zipper technique .

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]



    Next is all the soldering and stuff.....


    [​IMG]



    Adding the loom to attach each block of 4 to the sequential relay.


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    The panel and harness is set back into the housing and rear is plastic welded back on and the wired passed back out thru the original light bulb hole.


    [​IMG]







    Then wired to the sequential


    [​IMG]

    So it all powers from original source factory style cons are added.


    [​IMG]

    The whole unit is sealed back up a back lit mirror arrow added and the electronics are stuck into a balloon and taped up.

    [​IMG]

    Bolted back into the mirror housing

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    and outer housing put back on

    [​IMG]


    The mod was a while ago soz for all the low qual vids and pics...





    On my own car :)





    Here was a pretty cool MII version i did for a guy this time i added a Defyant Switch back module and a DRL to the unit.






    More to come :)
     
    Defyant Mods, 1 Oct 2018
    Something a little older now.

    These old celica lights were more of a full resto and led upgrade... They were in really poor condition.


    [​IMG] [​IMG]


    Lots of digging old hard glue out of channels and a bit of plastic welding to do

    [​IMG] [​IMG]


    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    The lenses need some love too!


    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Next was to get to work on the new custom panels...

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    [​IMG] [​IMG]


    To stop the LED from "spotting" behind the older style lenses i added a 4mm thick panel of frosted plex. This will diffuse the LEDs and give a slightly better look.


    [​IMG] [​IMG]


    End result.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    The turn signal wasn't my idea.....

    [​IMG] [​IMG]



    More to come :)
     
    Defyant Mods, 6 Oct 2018
    It's truly jaw dropping to see what your talents can produce, I recently installed a halo headlight kit on a friends BMW but these are just pure petrol head art in their finest form :cool: :cool: :cool:
     
    Guest-56605, 6 Oct 2018
    Sweet.
    Restoring a celica though... :lol:
     
    Cheapskate, 6 Oct 2018
    Cheers man tyvm :D the old beemer halo's were my first ever install too! i modded a set of them to fit my Aurion :p

    Cheers Cheaps, yer ya gotta go with the flo :p Done a few silly cars now :)
     
    Defyant Mods, 11 Oct 2018
    Better get another one up for the week :)

    This set of tails was a bit of self indulgence , i thought it would be a good way to get some free advertising and do my own tails on the work van.

    These are some beasty size tails and ended up being a bit of work...

    These are 0'11- 018 iLoad tails... first a cut open and wrap.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    [​IMG] [​IMG]


    Then a zillion holes are drilled a qik mask and satin black paint. LED's are added in the zipper style again.


    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    [​IMG] [​IMG]


    Tape removed and the inner sections left chrome.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Wired and plastic welded shut

    [​IMG] [​IMG]


    Then back onto the van

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    These are wired in 2 stage @ 40% then 100% for brake with the inner spot lights coming on as well.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]
     
    Defyant Mods, 11 Oct 2018
    Another week another light mod :) I'll do this in 2 parts as i did the front and the rear of this car.

    Lets start from the rear..... "said the actress to the bishop"!

    These lights belong to the boxy toyota rukus... or for the yanks a Scion!

    We decided to go with the "Bad Boy" mean look for these


    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    The first panel is the upper tail brake light and this is a simple panel to make. Using the led rings to back light "spot dot" then drill and then transfer the holes to the final matt black panels.


    [​IMG] [​IMG]


    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Glue in some red LED ring ive cut down and add the tie wires and in go the new panels

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    And a qick test

    [​IMG]


    Next is the lower panel.... Blinker and reverse lights.

    A quick layout is done.... Then drilled and LED's are added.


    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Some messy solder and wire work and done!

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    A qick test

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    And in they go!


    [​IMG] [​IMG]



    Fit up, alot better looking than the stock orig lights.



    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Next are some pretty over the top blinker and front light mods for this car :)
     
    Defyant Mods, 17 Oct 2018
    While most of them look cool, I somewhat doubt any of them are actually road legal.
     
    Xlog, 17 Oct 2018
    I see people with NO lights regularly. Also there's cars with silly oversize wheels doing half the legal speed on a freeway, and wheels with spinner spikes that sit out 20 inches from the car. If an officer bothered with one of these mods, he should be slapped.
     
    Cheapskate, 17 Oct 2018
    Cheers mate :D don't somewhat doubt know they most definitely arn't !

    Yer i see some things are questionable being a driver .. but i try to improve out-put on every one i do... even the most modern sets i can improve on the stock brightness.
     
    Defyant Mods, 18 Oct 2018
    Sick of looking at tails?

    This was a pretty involved mod to replace the stock Rukus/ Scion Front bumper vents with some thing a bit more disco!

    The owner of this wanted to fit a DRL into this space and had previously brought an after market set which were total garbage.... I suggested a DRL and a Sequential blinker with a switch back unit :D


    The unusual shape that i had to work with meant being really creative with the 45 LED upgrade per side.

    Getting things laser cut feels like a cop out but this isnt pc modding :)

    The outer housings a front tinted panel and a rear will sandwich the LED panel and electronics.


    [​IMG] [​IMG]



    Next was a whole lotta hokus pokus wire and solder work pretty much just using the same Zipper method as seen prev. The blank white panel is the back and a slot is added for the ribbon to pass thru.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]


    The Ribbon has to connect to a custom control box This will hold my custom made sequential relay and a custom defyant switch back circuit.


    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    [​IMG] [​IMG] .



    For connections i went with some simple ribbon plugs fittings. It was at this point i decided to cut the ribbon and add a plug to the panel instead.


    For this i hard wired the ribbon and the plug to small board and then hard glued that onto the back of the panel. This then allowed me to plug and un-plug the controller box unit
    make thew whole thing more modular.


    [​IMG] [​IMG]


    With that sorted i could then just sit the led panel with its plug into the housing shut and test the plug.


    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Before final hard sealing i needed a way to connect these units to the car....

    The best was was to add a second glued to the main rear panel with screws facing backwards


    [​IMG] [​IMG]



    [​IMG] [​IMG]


    We played around with some different filters... but ended up with the plain clear front panel..


    [​IMG] [​IMG]



    The end result was a pretty tight looking little blinker / DRL combo unit.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]




    Bolted to the car they looked better then expected.


    [​IMG] [​IMG]






    Some extra modding was done to add a DRL switchback Blinker strip to the headlight light as well. We dissed this later.

     
    Defyant Mods, 18 Oct 2018
    Quick set angel eye upgrades to a set of of Aurion headlights

    Pretty simple light mod this one, and prolly my 20th set now... but they still bring in the coin.

    A quick strip down and inner housing are de chromed for black satin paint.

    The LED rings are standard 130mm designed for beamers but with some slight modding are perfect for our ozzy Aurions.

    [​IMG]

    Scotchbright (scuff pads) are used . No need to strip all the chrome off just enuf for the paint to bite into.

    [​IMG]


    After the paint is dried the LED rings are installed.

    [​IMG]

    The best way ive found over the years is to just tie wire them in, using very fine wire.

    [​IMG]

    The back plate of the project housing is painted to, this will give a cool milky white look to the light when its off.


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    Last is to reseal the lights back up, water leak test and connect the LED to power for a test.

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Defyant Mods, 15 Jan 2019
    Wow
     
    TodMod, 21 Apr 2019
    I admire your mods for a long time, but after watching this, I understand better your talents and your incredible skills in modding and particulary with light effects, modding must be just a funny thing after doing those tail light mods...:wallbash:
    amazing work indeed :jawdrop:
     
    kim, 21 Apr 2019
    Tyvm kim :rock: I havent checked back here in ages :duh: appols for the late reply :thumb:
     
    Defyant Mods, 16 May 2020
    :( I thought it was an update.
     
    Cheapskate, 16 May 2020
    Oh snap! soz , here's an oldie but a goodie :D


    A mate asked if we could make his tails look mean! So i knocked up some inserts for his lights.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
     
    Defyant Mods, 17 May 2020
