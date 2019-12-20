Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 20 Dec 2019 at 20:12.
Let's be honest, if you're looking at pure CPU performance, the 3950X renders most HEDT solutions null and void from a price/performance/efficiency perspective.
The article makes reference to cheap x299 boards without realizing that cheap x299 boards don't support high core counts, the new chips, or satiate the lane desires for HEDT, you have to step up to ~250 starting point for x299 to get something you can use a decent HEDT chip in, which changes the viewpoint of the article a bit IMO.
The gigabyte x299 linked is a prime example, it is very cheap indeed but it only supports 4 core chips with 16 lanes, pretty much any 2nd/3rd gen desktop ryzen chip is superior.
Unfortunately whilst the 3950x CPU is great, the platform for 3950 is not, makes it a weird purchase as it is not really a gaming CPU but it does not really have the platform to let it stretch its entry level HEDT desires, the good x570 boards with a bit more lane flexibility for example to do 8x8x8x (but of course no more lanes) cost as much if not more than x299/x399/TRX40 boards, so many of the ryzen boards offer the likes of 16x/4x 8x/8x/4x or less until you step up, really weird segmentation of boards across the range.
Cascade Lake X seems to fill a good middle ground between gaming ryzen setup and TR3 HEDT setup. Particularly as TR2 ha been end of lifed so you can't buy one if you want to unless you want the left over stocks of crippled 2970/2990 chips but no one with half a clue would, you would just get TR3 for not a lot more.
I was going to jump on Cascade Lake, it would get me a CPU I would of setup to be quicker than a 3950x due to good overclocking and a decent platform, but in the end I stuck with my x399, i'll see what happens with the next cycle.
