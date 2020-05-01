The current situation has grounded my wife's business plans and she decided to get into social media "influencing"? I'm not really sure what the best term is. Maybe blogger. Anyways, she made an account on Douying (Chinese TikTok) and started making content. She recorded on her Huawei P30 Pro and did pretty well from the start so I started buying her equipment: Rode SmartLav+ w/ USB C to 3.5mm Adapter Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand PRO JOBY JB01550-BWW TelePod Mobile After 6 weeks she reached 100k followers so I decided I should investigate upgrading her lighting setup. To make my job easier, she has decided that she only likes recording at the dining room table, which is also where we eat dinner and where my desktop lives. It is a crowded multiuse space. Obviously, this means no chance of softboxes and a need for something that can stay up without making my living room look like a movie set. I've tried posting on Reddit but it seems most people are in the US and product availability and pricing don't translate. Making matters worse, I'm not from the UK and I'm not familiar with lighting standards and terminology. I just know that these pronged lightbulbs are annoying. Chinese Lanterns: the is one idea that's interesting. I get a Chinese lantern, a light cord with a dimmer and a high CRI LED bulb. I try to hang two or three from the ceiling without causing damage to the rented flat. Clamp Lights: I got the idea from this video. I search eBay for clamp light with aluminium reflector and they are all shipping from the US. This is a common issue with lighting recommendations from Youtube. Anyways. I'm thinking that two of these clamped to the bookshelf behind me would shine some decent light on her with the right bulbs. Keylight options: I could buy an LED light panel but I'm sure it would live on the table and be an eyesore. Next option is an LED light ring, these seem to range from 10" to 20" but again where would I put it. It seems that 18-20" is ideal with a tripod and the camber mounted inside the ring. The last option I can think of is a versatile desk lamp In the end, I feel that I have too many options and don't know how to implement most of them. I even had trouble trying to find high CRI bulbs. Do we have any video/photography lighting guys on here?