E.U: Leave or Stay? Your thoughts.
Discussion in 'Serious' started by TheBlackSwordsMan, 22 Feb 2016.
Page 1 of 812
Page 1 of 812
Tags:
- 3.50 to the nhs
- bit-tech breakfast thread
- brexit means breakfast
- derailment: the thread
- fear mongering!!
- findyerdummies
- god save the queen!
- grow up people
- i'm not f**ked
- immigration
- internet fight
- jesus christ this thread
- jesus this echo chamber
- little britain
- nexxo needs to stop
- nexxo versus
- no we are not all f**ked
- remoaner circle jerk
- someone is obsessing!!!
- storm in a teacup
- unicorn fetish
- we totally are f**ked
- were all f**ked now
- what is the eu?
- wheres walle's breakfast?