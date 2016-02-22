E.U: Leave or Stay? Your thoughts.

Anyone who thinks that the UK leaving the EU is a good idea does not really appreciate what EU laws have done to protect UK citizens in terms of consumer rights, employee rights, human rights and also in terms of environmental policies, food health policies and trade policies. Not to mention the ease with which the British can move, work and study abroad and with which expats are guaranteed that their pension stays in step with UK inflation.



Seriously, the consequences will be huge. I think you really need to fire up the old Google and have a good search.



You all want to vote for centralising power further into the hands of a government that has been screwing the population over with austerity measures and is firmly in bed with big business interests. Frankly I want that power spread. I don't care that the EU is bureaucratic and inefficient. It is a brake on the UK government turning this country into the 51st state of America.

