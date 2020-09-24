Evening all Google isn't turning up anything for me so I thought I would turn to the collective knowledge of BT. I have sold a couple of items this evening on eBay and both the delivery addresses have odd lines in the middle of them. They go something like this (obviously made up names and addresses) Bob Smith 4 School Lane ebay16t8ytz Northampton NN11AA Each has the same format code - the word 'ebay' followed by 7 numbers/letters. I have seen codes before when people have chosen Argos or Sainsbury's as click and collect locations but both addresses just seem to be residential locations in totally different parts of the country Any ideas? Cheers GK