Other eBay Delivery Address Weirdness

Discussion in 'General' started by GeorgeK, 24 Sep 2020 at 22:09.

  GeorgeK

    GeorgeK

    Joined:
    18 Sep 2010
    Posts:
    8,602
    Likes Received:
    465
    Evening all

    Google isn't turning up anything for me so I thought I would turn to the collective knowledge of BT. I have sold a couple of items this evening on eBay and both the delivery addresses have odd lines in the middle of them. They go something like this (obviously made up names and addresses)

    Bob Smith
    4 School Lane
    ebay16t8ytz
    Northampton
    NN11AA

    Each has the same format code - the word 'ebay' followed by 7 numbers/letters.

    I have seen codes before when people have chosen Argos or Sainsbury's as click and collect locations but both addresses just seem to be residential locations in totally different parts of the country

    Any ideas?

    Cheers

    GK
     
    GeorgeK, 24 Sep 2020 at 22:09
    #1
  Byron C

    Byron C

    Joined:
    12 Apr 2002
    Posts:
    6,465
    Likes Received:
    1,387
    Just found this link: https://community.ebay.co.uk/t5/Ann...very-events-on-eBay-from-1st-Sep/ba-p/6727290 via this eBay community thread: https://community.ebay.co.uk/t5/Seller-Central/Ebay-reference-in-address/td-p/6737677. Seems to be exactly what you're describing...

     
    Byron C, 24 Sep 2020 at 22:21
    #2
  David

    David

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    14,415
    Likes Received:
    3,013
    Yeah, I've seen that twice this week, George.

    The buyers had no idea it was showing on their address details.

    I removed it and sent the items anyway*. One has been delivered and the other isn't due for a day or two.

    *note - I do not use ebay's address labels - never have.
     
    David, 24 Sep 2020 at 22:21
    #3

