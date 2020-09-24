Royal Mail tracking and delivery events on eBay from 1st Sep 2020



eBay is adding a unique eBay code to orders to improve buyers post-transaction experience by making it easier for them to see any available tracking and delivery confirmation* for the parcel’s journey.



This code doesn’t impact the delivery of your parcels. The code will only be added to items posted using eligible Royal Mail UK services and where there is sufficient room on the order address to do so. In the future, this may extend to services provided by other carriers.



The unique eBay code will be included at the end of address line 2 in the eBay order and through a matching process, eBay will use this code to obtain available tracking numbers from Royal Mail.



The unique code will be in the format ebay1234abc ('ebay' + 7 alphanumeric characters) and for the majority of customers, when you generate your Royal Mail address label, it will automatically be transferred from the address into the 2D barcode on your postage label. The unique eBay code will not be printed as part of the address on the postage label.



*Only tracking and event data visible on the Royal Mail web site will be shared with eBay and only eligible services will have tracking and event data provided. For certain services, tracking and event data will only be made available after an item has been delivered.

Click to expand...