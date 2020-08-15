  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

EKWB waterblock - change or mod the G1/4 terminal?

Discussion in 'Watercooling' started by SlickGipsy, 15 Aug 2020 at 07:52.

    Hello! I have a Ncase M1 v6.1. And a new EKWB Quantum Vector Dual Evo (2080 super) is too wide for the case simply because of their large terminal block.

    The waterblocks for EVGA Hydro or Alphacool GPX-N seem to be just fine on width inside my case. But my Asus 2080 Super Dual Evo v2 GPU is a weird duck, and the EKWB is one of the waterblocks to fit it.

    So am considering modding to reduce the width of the terminal. It's like a small aircraft carrier is sticking out from the ITX motherboard. Have you attempted this type of surgery before -- for this brand or similar that can provide insight into what it takes? Do you know of any direct replacement for an EKWB terminal?

    Any help / ideas are appreciated. Here are some links . . .

    EKWB waterblock: https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-quantum-vector-dual-evo-rtx-2070-2080-d-rgb-nickel-plexi

    Asus video card: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B083R2SCRL/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
     
