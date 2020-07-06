  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Equal opportunities monitoring - valid or discriminatory?

Discussion in 'Serious' started by Pete J, 6 Jul 2020 at 05:29.

  1. Pete J

    Pete J Working from home?

    Joined:
    28 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    5,840
    Likes Received:
    604
    As some of you may have read in the bad news thread, I've been made redundant (as have at least one other Bit-Techer). Sad times.

    A proportion of each day is now taken up applying for jobs. Unfortunately, the 'call back' rate is quite low, presumably owing to the current crisis. I have had one potential job application back, but they're waiting until things are a bit more 'normal' before opening up recruitment again.

    One thing I've come across is that every single job application (without fail) also has an 'Equal Opportunities Monitoring' section at the end. These have been around for a few years now, but I've noticed that they seem a little more...invasive than they used to be. Typical questions involve:
    • Sex at birth
    • Current sex
    • Age
    • Nationality
    • Disability
    • Sexual orientation
    • Religion
    I currently fill these out. However, I can't shake the feeling that as your typical 'white privileged male', that this may be used against me. Arguably I can refuse to fill the details out (an option after all) but I would really like to know if this truly is a thing.

    The jobs I apply for are typically academic/technical, so the key ability is to be a good engineer - meaning that provided mental capacity isn't impaired, anyone can do the job with the relevant knowledge and training. However, I'm loathe to think that someone's sexual preference (for example) is used to choose them over me, despite the fact I'm more qualified and/or capable.

    I'm half tempted to identify as a strong, independent black woman to see what happens.

    Anyway, I'm putting this forward to hear other people's views on the matter. I'm particularly interested to hear from those who are in charge of recruiting to know if there are actually targets for diversity.
     
    Pete J, 6 Jul 2020 at 05:29
    #1

Share This Page