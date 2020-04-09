hi I recently bought an EVGA 750 watt BQ psu only to discover that under load it would scream, vibrate and generally make a lot of noise so I RMA'd it. It was replaced pretty quickly but have realised that the model is a generally loud one. My question is whether this is normal or should I have a case for a refund? - When under load the psu is loudest part of system (louder even than my 2080ti) - After just half hour of gaming the psu took 40 minutes to then return to normal fan speed when exited to desktop despite the cpu and gpu (2080) returning to normal temps under 10 minutes. - Volume of psu is actually putting me off gaming due to noise. My previous psu was a Corsair and do not remember it making any noise close to these levels, Advice would be appreciate and understand than I cannot get a refund from a psu just because I believe it's loud but is this really normal? Thanks in advance.