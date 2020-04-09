  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

PSU EVGA 750BQ RMA again?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by malccy72, 9 Apr 2020 at 09:06.

  1. malccy72

    malccy72

    hi

    I recently bought an EVGA 750 watt BQ psu only to discover that under load it would scream, vibrate and generally make a lot of noise so I RMA'd it. It was replaced pretty quickly but have realised that the model is a generally loud one.

    My question is whether this is normal or should I have a case for a refund?

    - When under load the psu is loudest part of system (louder even than my 2080ti)
    - After just half hour of gaming the psu took 40 minutes to then return to normal fan speed when exited to desktop despite the cpu and gpu (2080) returning to normal temps under 10 minutes.
    - Volume of psu is actually putting me off gaming due to noise.

    My previous psu was a Corsair and do not remember it making any noise close to these levels,

    Advice would be appreciate and understand than I cannot get a refund from a psu just because I believe it's loud but is this really normal?

    Thanks in advance.
     
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    When you say loud do you mean fan noisse or coil whine?
     
  malccy72

    malccy72 New Member

    Fan noise but as say previous psu's i've owned i'm sure were'nt like this.
     
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    What case do you have?
     
  malccy72

    malccy72 New Member

    NZXT 500i
     
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Very odd. Which way round is it?
     
  malccy72

    malccy72 New Member

    Facing down but the H500i is about an inch off ground so it can draw adequate air easily. Do you think I have a case for a refund?
     
