Case Mod - Complete ⭐ EVIL MASTER - CMWS 2019

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by pccustom, 3 Oct 2019.

  1. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    HERE My project EVIL MASTER

    this project is made for an amazing light effects

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

     
    Last edited: 13 Oct 2019
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  2. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  3. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    psu cover building with a little windows with psu and graphic card logos

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    this is an support to keep cover psu very firm on te chassis

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    in this way the psu cover will be firmly supported as the majority of them.

    [​IMG]

    over time I realized that it needed to be changed into a led panel below

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    now is better!
     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  4. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  5. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    Posted September 18 (edited)
    [​IMG]



    these are the LED covers for the SSD



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    technical tests for positioning



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    I wanted to place LEDs under the PSU cover but because of the space it is not possible then I have persuaded myself to make a back plate I hope it is good ...



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    I used two lilac diapers, one of 4 mm for the underlying paste and one of 2 mm for the upper part



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    I also decided to change the front panel, coolermaster is fantastic, it already has its LEDs assembled together with the case, I change the handle to create a new one



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    completion of the bulkhead logo



    [​IMG]



    these are the supports to fix the internal led panel that also supports the ssd


    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    there is plenty of space for cables



    [​IMG]




     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
    arduum likes this.
  6. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    Posted September 18 (edited)
    [​IMG]



    I decided to add a back plate for the GPU but without covering it completely, this fantastic inno3d card already has LEDs and I don't want to hide them



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    the surface is very wide, I can put the leds only in the upper part to use all the light I can use the white vinyl below to maximize light refraction



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]





    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]




     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  7. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    [​IMG]



    comes the most boring part .... place all the leds strips, the cables must not be seen below, so I will make them pass under hard work but the final effect will be beautiful.



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]





    Edited September 25 by MAYHEM MODZ
     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  8. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    [​IMG]



    this case there is no liquid system AIO I have to modify the case, the grids would greatly limit the flow of air, I prefer to open it.



    [​IMG]

    Edited September 25 by MAYHEM MODZ
     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  9. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    [​IMG]



    I proceed with another, the LED pan for the ssd



    [​IMG]



    use of the adhesive to stick together the 2 pieces of acrylic



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]







     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  10. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    [​IMG]



    another change not decided at the beginning, I decided to change the feet by removing the original handles and making LED feet, they are basically small boxes with an aluminum frame with strips inside them



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    I have no mechanical means all the work is done by hand, and I take the measurements little by little to make mistakes.



    [​IMG]




     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  11. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]

     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  12. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    [​IMG]



    I first fixed the upper frame of the legs and used the holes already present in the case and their screws,



    [​IMG]



    in the lower frame I put a LED screen



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    I made other holes to pass the 12v electrical cases, and then I fixed the small acrylic panels in acrylic and at the end the piece of the aluminum frame at the base where I placed the LEDs, the work was really hard and it took me 2 days to make them but it was worth it the effect I really like.



    [​IMG]


     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  13. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    ow is time to assembling



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    setting RAM and GPU RGB ..

    [​IMG]



    shoting time..​
     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  14. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]

     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  15. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    FINALS photos



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    so evil so lovely....



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]





    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    a very special trank sto my sponsors

    INNO3D, SEASONIC, CRUCIAL, ASROCK, DEEPCOOL. HWLEGEND FORUM
     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  16. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    • [​IMG]
     
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  17. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    here the final video

     
    Last edited: 3 Oct 2019
    pccustom, 3 Oct 2019
  18. Yury

    Yury Member

    Red, red, congratulations
     
    Yury, 15 Oct 2019
  19. RedWolfwere

    RedWolfwere New Member

    Bello bello bello!
    Bravo!
     
    RedWolfwere, 28 Jan 2020 at 23:17
