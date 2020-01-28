Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by pccustom, 3 Oct 2019.
HERE My project EVIL MASTER
this project is made for an amazing light effects
psu cover building with a little windows with psu and graphic card logos
this is an support to keep cover psu very firm on te chassis
in this way the psu cover will be firmly supported as the majority of them.
over time I realized that it needed to be changed into a led panel below
now is better!
these are the LED covers for the SSD
technical tests for positioning
I wanted to place LEDs under the PSU cover but because of the space it is not possible then I have persuaded myself to make a back plate I hope it is good ...
I used two lilac diapers, one of 4 mm for the underlying paste and one of 2 mm for the upper part
I also decided to change the front panel, coolermaster is fantastic, it already has its LEDs assembled together with the case, I change the handle to create a new one
completion of the bulkhead logo
these are the supports to fix the internal led panel that also supports the ssd
there is plenty of space for cables
I decided to add a back plate for the GPU but without covering it completely, this fantastic inno3d card already has LEDs and I don't want to hide them
the surface is very wide, I can put the leds only in the upper part to use all the light I can use the white vinyl below to maximize light refraction
comes the most boring part .... place all the leds strips, the cables must not be seen below, so I will make them pass under hard work but the final effect will be beautiful.
this case there is no liquid system AIO I have to modify the case, the grids would greatly limit the flow of air, I prefer to open it.
I proceed with another, the LED pan for the ssd
use of the adhesive to stick together the 2 pieces of acrylic
another change not decided at the beginning, I decided to change the feet by removing the original handles and making LED feet, they are basically small boxes with an aluminum frame with strips inside them
I have no mechanical means all the work is done by hand, and I take the measurements little by little to make mistakes.
I first fixed the upper frame of the legs and used the holes already present in the case and their screws,
in the lower frame I put a LED screen
I made other holes to pass the 12v electrical cases, and then I fixed the small acrylic panels in acrylic and at the end the piece of the aluminum frame at the base where I placed the LEDs, the work was really hard and it took me 2 days to make them but it was worth it the effect I really like.
ow is time to assembling
setting RAM and GPU RGB ..
shoting time..
FINALS photos
so evil so lovely....
a very special trank sto my sponsors
INNO3D, SEASONIC, CRUCIAL, ASROCK, DEEPCOOL. HWLEGEND FORUM
here the final video
