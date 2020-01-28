I first fixed the upper frame of the legs and used the holes already present in the case and their screws,in the lower frame I put a LED screenI made other holes to pass the 12v electrical cases, and then I fixed the small acrylic panels in acrylic and at the end the piece of the aluminum frame at the base where I placed the LEDs, the work was really hard and it took me 2 days to make them but it was worth it the effect I really like.