FAH: Joining a team

Discussion in 'bit-tech Folding Team' started by kim, 3 Apr 2020 at 14:14.

    I perhaps posted this in the wrong thread but I couldn't be sure where to post it.
    Yesterday, I decided to assign some of my ressources to FAH, for Covid.
    I am new in folding, so I started by watching several videos about it, and the lastest one who finally decided me was that one from Harware Canucks:

    So I did it, and I even installed my latest GPU in the PC to upgrade from my old R9 Nano...
    It's the second unit I'm folding and I stopped folding after the first one this morning so the GPU counter is back to zero for now...
    [​IMG]
    What I am wondering is, what are the benefits to join a team ?
     
    kim, 3 Apr 2020 at 14:14
    #1
    Nothing beyond a bit of friendly competition.

    Make sure you get a passkey if you are interested in competition as well, get a lot more points after 10 units.
     
    TaRkA DaHl, 3 Apr 2020 at 14:21
    #2
    Ohh I see better now, thanks to shed a light on it :grin: I'll consider that...BT's team seems to be high in the stats BTW, may be the best choice for a member :hehe:
     
    kim, 3 Apr 2020 at 14:28
    #3
    MLyons likes this.
    It's definitely the best choice :winking:
     
    Shirty, 3 Apr 2020 at 14:46
    #4

