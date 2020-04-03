FAH: Joining a team

I perhaps posted this in the wrong thread but I couldn't be sure where to post it. Yesterday, I decided to assign some of my ressources to FAH, for Covid. I am new in folding, so I started by watching several videos about it, and the lastest one who finally decided me was that one from Harware Canucks: So I did it, and I even installed my latest GPU in the PC to upgrade from my old R9 Nano... It's the second unit I'm folding and I stopped folding after the first one this morning so the GPU counter is back to zero for now... What I am wondering is, what are the benefits to join a team ?