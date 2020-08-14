Hi, just sharing my 1st scratch build progress. I am currently using a 3d printer and some hand tools for this project due to limited access on bigger hardware stuff (room made ) here are some of the specs of the components to be mounted in the build: MB: msi a320m a pro V CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2400g RAM: G skill 2x 8gb 2666mhz GPU: AMD RX580 sapphire 8gb PSU: Evesky 500W SSD: Toshiba 128gB HDD: Toshiba 1tb FANS: 3-4 120mm INITIAL COMPONENTS 1 by orangefpv posted 14 Aug 2020 at 18:08 INITIAL COMPONENTS 2 by orangefpv posted 14 Aug 2020 at 18:08 PREVIOUS PC CASE by orangefpv posted 14 Aug 2020 at 18:08 Case materials: A. Shoe rack 13mm diameter tubes B. 3d printer PLA 1.75mm C. monoprice v2 printer I previously was using an acrylic pc case which was ready made and bought from a local online selling site, but found that the size was a bit too big for the small and lacking components of my pc(water cooling loops, radiator fans etc.etc). I decided that I wanted to rearrange the orientation of the components( so that it would be more distributed within the space) and change it to a less shocking RGB lighting instead(unicorn over).. But sadly the existing 3mm thk acrylic panels wont hold the component's weights. Started googling for some design inspirations and stumbled upon the phanteks evolv, then used it as a basis for the design orientation.( motherboard and GPU rotated 90deg, slimmer depth design). The original choice for the tubes was supposed to be a steel water pipe material but i was targeting for the total build to be less expensive so I've decided to look for a used shoe rack instead(which gave me a lot of spare tubes that i would need for future builds). SHOE RACK TUBES by orangefpv posted 14 Aug 2020 at 18:10 Then off to the drawing board. I'm using CAD for my 3d renders (nothing fancy but it gets the job done). Pc Draft by orangefpv posted 14 Aug 2020 at 18:08 Rearranged the components in, with their corresponding actual measurements then started printing for the corner bases. CORNER BASES by orangefpv posted 14 Aug 2020 at 18:08 psu mount: PSU DESOLDER 3 AND MOUNT by orangefpv posted 14 Aug 2020 at 18:09 MB mount: HARDWARE MOCK UP by orangefpv posted 14 Aug 2020 at 18:08 Stopped with the 3d printing for a while because I had to check my cable routing locations first. I de-soldered the PSU cables and re-measured the distances of the wires from the components(so they won't be too crowded down below), sleeved them and soldered back(will be working on tidying up or covering the sleeve cable excess afterwards). PSU DESOLDER 1 by orangefpv posted 14 Aug 2020 at 18:09 PSU DESOLDER 3 AND MOUNT by orangefpv posted 14 Aug 2020 at 18:09 CABLE ROUTING 1 by orangefpv posted 14 Aug 2020 at 18:08 CABLE ROUTING 2 by orangefpv posted 14 Aug 2020 at 18:08 CABLE ROUTING 3 by orangefpv posted 14 Aug 2020 at 18:08 Now back to printing, I'm now working on the GPU base mount (it's too heavy to hang over the tubes).Hoping the printer prints fast so I can get this thing running again (too excited to play again). GPU STAND by orangefpv posted 14 Aug 2020 at 18:08 Well that's it for now, will be updating soon. Thanks Pending items: a. fan mounts b.) SSD and HDD mounts c.) acrylic panels d.) lighting e.) arduino touchscreen controller(fan,led, switch)