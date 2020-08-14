  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress FIRST budget SCRATCH BUILD - TOWER MATX

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by orangefpv, 14 Aug 2020 at 11:17.

  orangefpv

    orangefpv New Member

    Hi,

    just sharing my 1st scratch build progress. I am currently using a 3d printer and some hand tools for this project due to limited access on bigger hardware stuff (room made :) ) here are some of the specs of the components to be mounted in the build:

    MB: msi a320m a pro V
    CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2400g
    RAM: G skill 2x 8gb 2666mhz
    GPU: AMD RX580 sapphire 8gb
    PSU: Evesky 500W
    SSD: Toshiba 128gB
    HDD: Toshiba 1tb
    FANS: 3-4 120mm
    Case materials:
    A. Shoe rack 13mm diameter tubes
    B. 3d printer PLA 1.75mm
    C. monoprice v2 printer

    I previously was using an acrylic pc case which was ready made and bought from a local online selling site, but found that the size was a bit too big for the small and lacking components of my pc(water cooling loops, radiator fans etc.etc). I decided that I wanted to rearrange the orientation of the components( so that it would be more distributed within the space) and change it to a less shocking RGB lighting instead(unicorn over).. But sadly the existing 3mm thk acrylic panels wont hold the component's weights.

    Started googling for some design inspirations and stumbled upon the phanteks evolv, then used it as a basis for the design orientation.( motherboard and GPU rotated 90deg, slimmer depth design).

    The original choice for the tubes was supposed to be a steel water pipe material but i was targeting for the total build to be less expensive so I've decided to look for a used shoe rack instead(which gave me a lot of spare tubes that i would need for future builds).
    Then off to the drawing board. I'm using CAD for my 3d renders (nothing fancy but it gets the job done).

    Rearranged the components in, with their corresponding actual measurements then started printing for the corner bases.
    psu mount:
    MB mount:
    Stopped with the 3d printing for a while because I had to check my cable routing locations first. I de-soldered the PSU cables and re-measured the distances of the wires from the components(so they won't be too crowded down below), sleeved them and soldered back(will be working on tidying up or covering the sleeve cable excess afterwards).


    Now back to printing, I'm now working on the GPU base mount (it's too heavy to hang over the tubes).Hoping the printer prints fast so I can get this thing running again (too excited to play again).

    Well that's it for now, will be updating soon. Thanks

    Pending items:
    a. fan mounts
    b.) SSD and HDD mounts
    c.) acrylic panels
    d.) lighting
    e.) arduino touchscreen controller(fan,led, switch)
     
    orangefpv, 14 Aug 2020 at 11:17
  Dot_Kappa

    Dot_Kappa 100% Puppet

    Welcome to Bit-tech Orangefpv :happy:
    Interesting project, I like the frame made by pipes.

    You should post your pics directly instead of thumbnails, in this way your log will be "smooth". :winking:
     
    Dot_Kappa, 14 Aug 2020 at 12:11
  Flux

    Flux Member

    I am looking forward to seeing the bottle of whisky built into the case. :happy:
     
    Flux, 14 Aug 2020 at 12:32
