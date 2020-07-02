Hi Guys this is my first post here so i hope i don't break any forum rules. So my current hardware is as follows: Cpu: Ryzen 3600 Mobo: MSI B450i Gaming AC GPU: EVGA GTX 1070 Ram: 32 GB 3200 G.Skill Ripjaw PSU: Corsair VS450 ATX power supply SSD: Hikvision C100 2TB Sata Case fans: 2x 140mm Corsair ML's My current case is a Metalicgear Neo Mini which is similarly sized to the Phanteks Enthoo mini ITX case. Basically its a Big ITX case. I've recently been doing a lot of traveling and i'm finding the case too big to comfortably be carried around with me. So I set out to design The smallest ITX case I could, capable of accommodating an ATX power supply and a full sized GPU. Im currently a student so buying a PCIE riser cable is also out of my budget. Due to the above mentioned design constraints I needed to be creative with the layout of my case. The Power Supply is going to sit at the front of the case and ill use a power extender cable to route power to the back panel. The current dimensions of the case are 186mmX310mmX280mm (WxBXH) At the moment i've sent for all the parts seen in the above picture to be laser cut from 3mm Steel. ( Im not too concerned about the weight, its more the size that's making my life difficult) I want to see how it all fits together before I send for the outer shell to get cut as well. In case there are any design faults which I need to change. This is a Rendering i made of What the final product should resemble. I'm not sure if i'm going to paint the final product or just give the steel a clear protective coating. Ill decide that at the end. Ill keep everyone updated once The parts arrive back and i've begun Assembling it all. Suggestions are welcome. Thanks a lot! Caldiera