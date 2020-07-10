  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

    bit-tech, 10 Jul 2020 at 10:00
    Its like Wow or Diablo, I've never been interested in those numbers, and I'm bored of borderlnds now, I didn't even bother with 3.

    On the other hand, grand strategy, city builder, factory sim, those are very pleasing numbers!
     
    Bloody_Pete, 10 Jul 2020 at 10:39
    I guess there's a certain understanding that a grand strategy game is more of a representation, where an FPS is, or should be, more immersive, and having numbers pop out and accumulate pinball wizard style is not to everyone's taste.

    Spotted some typos

    Not sure that's the plural form
    simplest / simply repetition
    Is two words
     
    enbydee, 10 Jul 2020 at 10:49
    Got to disagree about it being petty.

    Plot free bullet sponge enemy live service multiplayer borefest "shooters" are a worse plague on modern gaming than even BR games or IGN plagiarism.
     
    Anfield, 10 Jul 2020 at 11:19
