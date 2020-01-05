Hey, I want to start another project. I have thrown the concept to it several times and kept collecting new ideas. Originally the whole thing was supposed to be kept white, then the combination wood & copper came to my mind. I held on to that for quite a while. Then I also ordered the first hardware. Among them was an AMD Wraith Prism Cooler, and now I'm a little bit flashed by the RGB. This cooler made sure that I definitely want to use some RGB in this build. For me it is not necessarily about having everything blinking, but rather about being able to set all colors. Simple RGB is boring, so digital RGBs will be installed everywhere. I thought that was really cool to use copper again, but when I had the first RGB things on the table here, I decided to drive the silver / nickel rail. So much for prehistory. The ideas currently look like this: Use wood veneer -> oak Completely rework the front: oak + RGB Midplate with sLight Cover the power supply tunnel with wood and install RGB elements using watercooling: Not that much radiators internal cause of using an external MoRa using a lot of Aquacomputer controling stuff No cables should be visible in the interior minimalist tubing On the contrary: clean tubes and cable routing ... hardware: - Fractal Define S2 Tempered Glass - Fractal Ion+ 860W Platinum - .... The Case: A big shout out to Fractal. They support this project with a PSU and Case. Thank You