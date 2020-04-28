Hey All, just thought id share my progress with what started as a 'cheap n quick upgrade' to my old PC. The original plan was to just tart up my 2015 Parvum build with a new GPU. This quickly lead to a new everything else... I also originally have plans to to go with another Parvum case with a fair amount of custom work but had a few issues getting this off the ground. That was back in December and nothing really happened with the build until February time. Apologies and also a bit of a disclaimer lol. The pictures are a little all over the shop - I don't have power in the garage so anything that needed light or a tool that had a power cable was either done in the kitchen, garden or spare room..much to the missus dismay lol. There wasn't any plan for a build log so a lot of the images are also just kinda me taking pictures as I have gone along. Most of the hardware was purchased back in December with the case purchased start of January. at this point I was back in the mind set of just setting up a pc and using it. but that lasted like three weeks haha. I actually blame defiant for this as I stumbled across his awesome little fractal build soon after getting the case So I guess a quick hardware list is in order: AMD Ryzen 7 3700x CPU 16GB corsair dominator ram asus x470 gaming-i Mobo Nvidia 2070 super GPU 650W corsair RM psu fractal define nano S case Both the CPU and GPU will be water cooled. I've also squeezed a 60mm 280 Alphacool rad in the front I also plan to add a distro plate to the top of the case, however this is kinda in the planning stage! To be honest there hasn't really been a solid plan for most of this, just an idea rattling about my head Right at the start of the build I decided to also purchase a custom set of PSU cables from Pexon, this happened when i was still planning on a parvum case. In the past I have always made my own cables. However, this time around I didn't have the time to do it and thought Id treat myself. The cables were stunning and really well made, they were also made for the wrong PSU! The issue was that Pexon had designed the cables for the older PSU and unfortunately didn't know corsair had changed the pin out on the RM series six months earlier. A few emails back and forth and the issue was kinda resolved. The cable now works, but the way it ran to the psu was just not nice. To be honest this was a combo of the cable being a tad too short (my bad) and the wires just climbing all over each other. However, the cable would of clearly run better if not designed for the wrong PSU then re-pined using the same cables (some shorter cables now above longer ones for example). I did move a few of the cables around which mostly resolved the issue. the IO panel had a lot going on and I didn't really like it so the first thing I did was fill in the holes with miliput, give it a good ole sand and give it a little respray this had the added bonus of getting rid of some cable clutter as well . I wanted a full acrylic tinted window and looking online there seem to be a few ways people had done this. I found myself liking the way defiant had mounted his. I then shamefully ripped this off I used 3mm acrylic for the panel and now really wish it was 5mm with a nice little chamfer round the edge so this may change! I made them using a piece of 10mm acrylic I had and cut a 12mm 'rod' off which I then routed a lip into again very defiant... The first bracket I made didn't turn out to well - I made it far too thin The next one looked much better the end result I used a 3mm tap and some small countersunk bolts to hold the panel in place. Next was the motherboard tray!