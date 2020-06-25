Soo i needed a second monitor. picked up an acer sa240y. its decent, ips, freesync, cheap and cheerful However i cant actually get it to do 75 hz out the box. Or freesync. I only get the option of 60hz. I have done a little googling. From what i can see its Hdmi 2.0 (which is the only input other than vga) tried it direct with hdmi , tried it with dp adapter to hdmi . Tried a manual overclock in the nvidia settings, black screened. Oddly enough my second monitor which is an ultra wide overclocked above its rated 60 to 75 which was a surprise and nice lol . According to the monitor settings freesync is enabled. There seem to be no gync options showing, and im not sure what else to try honestly. gpu = https://www.evga.com/products/specs/gpu.aspx?pn=81e0fb30-3f35-469c-b0c5-548cf1de28d7 monitor = https://www.acer.com/ac/en/GB/content/model/UM.QS0EE.A01 Any ideas fellas. The extra 15hz isnt much, but id like both monitors running the same, and be nice to know adaptive framerate works