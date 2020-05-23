I have a Garming Nuvi 55LM sat nav. Had it for a few years now but always ran it off of the included charger. A few years ago I changed the cogar sockets in my my car to dual usb sockets, one outlet was 1A and the other was 2A. My sat nav would only work properly if I had it plugged into the 2A outlet otherwise it would shout at me telling me to use the provided power supply as it wasnt getting enough power. This wasnt a problem due to having the 2A. I also found a way to route the cables through the dash to the sat nav on the windscreen so i didnt have cables everywhere. So I change cars and started using the provided charger again but this is a pain as the nearest cigar lighter is directly in front of the gear stick so i keep punching it. I decide to do like i did before but its harder to change the cigar sockets to usb so i purchased one of these its supposed to be 2A so i thought id be fine but nope its moaning about power again. I figure the kit might be faulty or under powered so i send it back and order one from ebay that says 2.4A and again it still doesnt do the trick. The strange thing is on the provided car charger it says it only has a 1A output. Anyone got a clue as to what might be going on. My next step is to dismantle the car charger (i have 2) and hard wire the fuse box adaptor and the earth terminal to its pcb and run the sat nav off of that.