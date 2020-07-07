  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Small Form Factor Getting an itch again....

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by nimbu, 7 Jul 2020 at 18:59.

    Hey Guys,

    Current rig is roughly as follows:

    Ncase M1 V3
    Asus ROG X470i
    AMD 2600
    Noctua L9i Cooler
    Blower GTX 1070
    Slim Noctua 120mm fans at the bottom acting as input
    Silverstone 450W SFX PSU

    Grunt wise its fine BUT its louder than I want. I find that there is a slight rattle from the PSU fan.

    After some testing I found its the CPU fan spinning up that is causing the main bulk of the noise. At load my cpu is hitting 70 degrees and the GPU hits around 75 before it throttles.

    Back to my itch, as many of you will know from the various ITX / SFF threads I have a problem.

    I managed to acquire a HDPLEX 400 and brick quite cheap a little while back and I thought to myself if I am doing that why not change my case and cooling at the same time.

    Main contenders are:
    Lian Li PC-TU150WX
    https://www.overclockers.co.uk/lian...ium-mini-itx-case-black-window-ca-77j-ll.html

    Pros:
    Looks amazing
    Tempered glass
    Plenty of room to fit the HDPLEX
    Options to move back to CLC cooling for CPU
    Can get it delivered next day

    Cons:
    It is still off the shelf
    I have no use for the handle at all

    Next up is this little beauty: MetalFish G5 Plus

    https://www.aliexpress.com/item/100...a2g0o.store_home.smartJustForYou_1018957251.0

    Pros:
    I love the cheese grater look
    Even more CLC options

    Cons:
    Aliexpress delivery
    no real idea on build quality
    Will have to make my own dust filters
    fitting the HDPLEX will be tighter than the Lian Li

    What do you guys think? Any other options out there I havent considered. Finally its ok to say: Nim's you crazy stop this obsession. I could also in theory just figure out how to fit this into my ncase instead....
     
