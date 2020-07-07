Hey Guys, Current rig is roughly as follows: Ncase M1 V3 Asus ROG X470i AMD 2600 Noctua L9i Cooler Blower GTX 1070 Slim Noctua 120mm fans at the bottom acting as input Silverstone 450W SFX PSU Grunt wise its fine BUT its louder than I want. I find that there is a slight rattle from the PSU fan. After some testing I found its the CPU fan spinning up that is causing the main bulk of the noise. At load my cpu is hitting 70 degrees and the GPU hits around 75 before it throttles. Back to my itch, as many of you will know from the various ITX / SFF threads I have a problem. I managed to acquire a HDPLEX 400 and brick quite cheap a little while back and I thought to myself if I am doing that why not change my case and cooling at the same time. Main contenders are: Lian Li PC-TU150WX https://www.overclockers.co.uk/lian...ium-mini-itx-case-black-window-ca-77j-ll.html Pros: Looks amazing Tempered glass Plenty of room to fit the HDPLEX Options to move back to CLC cooling for CPU Can get it delivered next day Cons: It is still off the shelf I have no use for the handle at all Next up is this little beauty: MetalFish G5 Plus https://www.aliexpress.com/item/100...a2g0o.store_home.smartJustForYou_1018957251.0 Pros: I love the cheese grater look Even more CLC options Cons: Aliexpress delivery no real idea on build quality Will have to make my own dust filters fitting the HDPLEX will be tighter than the Lian Li What do you guys think? Any other options out there I havent considered. Finally its ok to say: Nim's you crazy stop this obsession. I could also in theory just figure out how to fit this into my ncase instead....