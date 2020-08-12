  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress GN7-I596K-WC - MoonGazer

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by ThunderMan, 12 Aug 2020 at 04:17.

    Good morning all. Let me introduce myself, my name is Steeve and I am French.

    I present to you the GNZXT-N7-I596k-WC - MoonGazer.

    This will be my first MOD. My budget is not infinite, so it will not be a "harcore-gamer".

    It is based on the GSX-40100 Lunagazer Gundam, which will be in the center (or almost) of the case, the case acting as a "hangar". https://gundam.fandom.com/wiki/GSX-40100_Lunagazer_Gundam
    I am going to make in 3d printing some parts for the Gundam, and others for the case. And maybe a shield for the graphics card.

    The colors will mainly be black, white / gray and gold.

    The list of components :

    - Motherboard: NZXT N7 Z390 I was absolutely looking for a motherboard with a shield cover, and this is one of the newer ones. https://www.nzxt.com/products/n7-z390-matte-white
    - CPU: Intel I5-9600K https://ark.intel.com/content/www/f...ntel-core-i5-9600k-processor-9m-cache-up-to-4 -60-ghz.html
    - GPU: Currently a Gainward 780 PHANTOM GLH. I am looking for a used 980 Ti or 1080 Ti. https://www.gainward.com/main/edm/GTX780_Phantom_GLH/gw_edm_GTX780_phantom_GLH.php
    - RAM: Patriot Memory Viper RGB DDR4 3200 16GB (2x8GB) C16 - PVR416G320C6KW https://assets.website-files.com/5c...d5c268ccc708e8c951582e_PVR416Mdf_H3200WKitKit
    - SSD: M2 PCIE 128 or 256 GB SSD for the system, and another 1TB for games
    - POWER SUPPLY: I don't have a defined model yet, but a 600 or 700 watts ...
    - CASE: Thermaltake Core P3 Bought used a few years ago https://fr.thermaltake.com/core-p3.html
    - WATERCOOLING: It will be a custom, and also my first. Majority of parts are from Aliexpress.

    I'm going to take the pictures of what I've already had for several hours ...
     
    ThunderMan, 12 Aug 2020 at 04:17
