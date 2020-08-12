Good morning all. Let me introduce myself, my name is Steeve and I am French. I present to you the GNZXT-N7-I596k-WC - MoonGazer. This will be my first MOD. My budget is not infinite, so it will not be a "harcore-gamer". It is based on the GSX-40100 Lunagazer Gundam, which will be in the center (or almost) of the case, the case acting as a "hangar". https://gundam.fandom.com/wiki/GSX-40100_Lunagazer_Gundam I am going to make in 3d printing some parts for the Gundam, and others for the case. And maybe a shield for the graphics card. The colors will mainly be black, white / gray and gold. The list of components : - Motherboard: NZXT N7 Z390 I was absolutely looking for a motherboard with a shield cover, and this is one of the newer ones. https://www.nzxt.com/products/n7-z390-matte-white - CPU: Intel I5-9600K https://ark.intel.com/content/www/f...ntel-core-i5-9600k-processor-9m-cache-up-to-4 -60-ghz.html - GPU: Currently a Gainward 780 PHANTOM GLH. I am looking for a used 980 Ti or 1080 Ti. https://www.gainward.com/main/edm/GTX780_Phantom_GLH/gw_edm_GTX780_phantom_GLH.php - RAM: Patriot Memory Viper RGB DDR4 3200 16GB (2x8GB) C16 - PVR416G320C6KW https://assets.website-files.com/5c...d5c268ccc708e8c951582e_PVR416Mdf_H3200WKitKit - SSD: M2 PCIE 128 or 256 GB SSD for the system, and another 1TB for games - POWER SUPPLY: I don't have a defined model yet, but a 600 or 700 watts ... - CASE: Thermaltake Core P3 Bought used a few years ago https://fr.thermaltake.com/core-p3.html - WATERCOOLING: It will be a custom, and also my first. Majority of parts are from Aliexpress. Distro-plate Biksky - https://www.bykski.us/products/byks...a-w-rbw-rgv-tt-p3?_pos=1&_sid=941e0d38c&_ss=r Waterblock CPU Barrow ARK- http://www.barrowint.com/plus/view.php?aid=1187 Waterblock GPU - to be defined 2 x 240mm White radiators - https://fr.aliexpress.com/item/4000534343166.html Bykski golden tips and fittings https://fr.aliexpress.com/item/32864266117.html 4 x 120mm A-RGB fans (to make a golden yellow) https://fr.aliexpress.com/item/4001297144806.html 1 x Bykski 3-way flowmeter https://www.bykski.us/collections/f...cator-frosted-w-5v-addressable-rgb-rbw-b-fmpa -v3-x Flexible tubing in 10 / 16mm I'm going to take the pictures of what I've already had for several hours ...