GPU Folding stops when system not in use

Strange one; I fold on my workstation at work, every night GPU folding goes idle when it finishes a work unit and sits there, it downloads the next one but just sits at 0% and the GPU goes into a full idle state, as soon as I RDP in it starts again. CPU folding keeps running/downloading etc without issue. Any ideas? Reinstalled FAH and drivers, can't see anything about stopping when idle. If I leave the RDP session running, it keeps going, but I have the network configured to kick everyone off everynight and don't want to change that. Also would prefer not to leave a laptop running in my house just to maintain a system folding. (boss is ok with me doing this FYI)