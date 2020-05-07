I finally got around in install some Corsair ML fans along with the extra dodads for flashy rainbow lights. No lights, played around with iQue and they came on when I turned iQue off. Turned it back on and they are working. All good.



I restart the computer to set up fan speed in the Bios. Hammer the Del key and black screen. Restart a bunch of times but no dice. Plug into the iGPU and restart. AMD software says it's buggered so into safe mode for DDU. Remove the AMD drivers and get an error when I try to reinstall them. The GPU is not even showing up in device manager and I can reinstall AMD drivers. Any idea?

