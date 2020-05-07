  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Displays GPU not detected

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by silk186, 7 May 2020 at 02:21.

  1. silk186

    silk186 Derp

    Joined:
    1 Dec 2014
    Posts:
    1,705
    Likes Received:
    112
    I finally got around in install some Corsair ML fans along with the extra dodads for flashy rainbow lights. No lights, played around with iQue and they came on when I turned iQue off. Turned it back on and they are working. All good.

    I restart the computer to set up fan speed in the Bios. Hammer the Del key and black screen. Restart a bunch of times but no dice. Plug into the iGPU and restart. AMD software says it's buggered so into safe mode for DDU. Remove the AMD drivers and get an error when I try to reinstall them. The GPU is not even showing up in device manager and I can reinstall AMD drivers. Any idea?
     
    silk186, 7 May 2020 at 02:21
    #1
  2. Fingers66

    Fingers66 Kiwi in London

    Joined:
    30 Apr 2010
    Posts:
    8,483
    Likes Received:
    809
    Check you have the GPU seated properly and the power cables are plugged in all the way, first thing I would check.
     
    Fingers66, 7 May 2020 at 03:27
    #2

Share This Page