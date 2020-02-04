GTX1070 OpenCL not detected, Failed to open... libOpenCL.so

Code:

*********************** Log Started 2020-02-03T09:06:42Z *********************** 09:06:42:************************* Folding@home Client ************************* 09:06:42: Website: https://foldingathome.org/ 09:06:42: Copyright: (c) 2009-2018 foldingathome.org 09:06:42: Author: Joseph Coffland <joseph@cauldrondevelopment.com> 09:06:42: Args: --child --lifeline 1181 /etc/fahclient/config.xml --run-as 09:06:42: fahclient --pid-file=/var/run/fahclient.pid --daemon 09:06:42: Config: /etc/fahclient/config.xml 09:06:42:******************************** Build ******************************** 09:06:42: Version: 7.5.1 09:06:42: Date: May 11 2018 09:06:42: Time: 19:59:04 09:06:42: Repository: Git 09:06:42: Revision: 4705bf53c635f88b8fe85af7675557e15d491ff0 09:06:42: Branch: master 09:06:42: Compiler: GNU 6.3.0 20170516 09:06:42: Options: -std=gnu++98 -O3 -funroll-loops 09:06:42: Platform: linux2 4.14.0-3-amd64 09:06:42: Bits: 64 09:06:42: Mode: Release 09:06:42:******************************* System ******************************** 09:06:42: CPU: AMD FX(tm)-8350 Eight-Core Processor 09:06:42: CPU ID: AuthenticAMD Family 21 Model 2 Stepping 0 09:06:42: CPUs: 8 09:06:42: Memory: 15.67GiB 09:06:42: Free Memory: 15.16GiB 09:06:42: Threads: POSIX_THREADS 09:06:42: OS Version: 5.3 09:06:42: Has Battery: false 09:06:42: On Battery: false 09:06:42: UTC Offset: 0 09:06:42: PID: 1183 09:06:42: CWD: /var/lib/fahclient 09:06:42: OS: Linux 5.3.0-28-generic x86_64 09:06:42: OS Arch: AMD64 09:06:42: GPUs: 1 09:06:42: GPU 0: Bus:1 Slot:0 Func:0 NVIDIA:7 GP104 [GeForce GTX 1070] 6463 09:06:42:CUDA Device 0: Platform:0 Device:0 Bus:1 Slot:0 Compute:6.1 Driver:10.1 09:06:42: OpenCL: Not detected: Failed to open dynamic library 'libOpenCL.so': 09:06:42: libOpenCL.so: cannot open shared object file: No such file or 09:06:42: directory 09:06:42:*********************************************************************** 09:06:42:<config> 09:06:42: <!-- Client Control --> 09:06:42: <fold-anon v='true'/> 09:06:42: 09:06:42: <!-- Network --> 09:06:42: <proxy v=':8080'/> 09:06:42: 09:06:42: <!-- User Information --> 09:06:42: <passkey v='********************************'/> 09:06:42: <team v='35947'/> 09:06:42: <user v='1ca1_Garforth'/> 09:06:42: 09:06:42: <!-- Folding Slots --> 09:06:42: <slot id='0' type='CPU'/> 09:06:42:</config> 09:06:42:Switching to user fahclient 09:06:42:Trying to access database... 09:06:42:Successfully acquired database lock 09:06:42:Enabled folding slot 00: READY cpu:7 09:06:42:WU00:FS00:Starting 09:06:42:WU00:FS00:Running FahCore: /usr/bin/FAHCoreWrapper /var/lib/fahclient/cores/cores.foldingathome.org/v7/lin/64bit/avx/Core_a7.fah/FahCore_a7 -dir 00 -suffix 01 -version 705 -lifeline 1183 -checkpoint 15 -np 7 09:06:42:WU00:FS00:Started FahCore on PID 1193 09:06:42:WU00:FS00:Core PID:1197 09:06:42:WU00:FS00:FahCore 0xa7 started