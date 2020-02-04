GTX1070 OpenCL not detected, Failed to open... libOpenCL.so

I have just bought an old Gigbyte GTX1070 for folding but it just sits idle. I have two PCs and I put it in the old one, FX-8350 CPU, as the new one (Ryzen 2600 CPU) gets about 65K ppd. I am using Linux Mint Mate 19.3 64-bit. Using nVidia's own drivers from the Mint drivers utility. Usually connected with HDMI to an old TV. Connecting to a DVI monitor instead made no difference. I re-installed Fahclient. The card has an RGB sign "fan stop" and this is on, indicating the fans are off. I have done some searching on the web and bit-tech but found postings from years ago. The pinned post, "How to get the most Folding Points from your Hardware" is from 2009 to 2014. Does anyone else think a new thread is in order? From log.txt: Code: *********************** Log Started 2020-02-03T09:06:42Z *********************** 09:06:42:************************* Folding@home Client ************************* 09:06:42: Website: https://foldingathome.org/ 09:06:42: Copyright: (c) 2009-2018 foldingathome.org 09:06:42: Author: Joseph Coffland <joseph@cauldrondevelopment.com> 09:06:42: Args: --child --lifeline 1181 /etc/fahclient/config.xml --run-as 09:06:42: fahclient --pid-file=/var/run/fahclient.pid --daemon 09:06:42: Config: /etc/fahclient/config.xml 09:06:42:******************************** Build ******************************** 09:06:42: Version: 7.5.1 09:06:42: Date: May 11 2018 09:06:42: Time: 19:59:04 09:06:42: Repository: Git 09:06:42: Revision: 4705bf53c635f88b8fe85af7675557e15d491ff0 09:06:42: Branch: master 09:06:42: Compiler: GNU 6.3.0 20170516 09:06:42: Options: -std=gnu++98 -O3 -funroll-loops 09:06:42: Platform: linux2 4.14.0-3-amd64 09:06:42: Bits: 64 09:06:42: Mode: Release 09:06:42:******************************* System ******************************** 09:06:42: CPU: AMD FX(tm)-8350 Eight-Core Processor 09:06:42: CPU ID: AuthenticAMD Family 21 Model 2 Stepping 0 09:06:42: CPUs: 8 09:06:42: Memory: 15.67GiB 09:06:42: Free Memory: 15.16GiB 09:06:42: Threads: POSIX_THREADS 09:06:42: OS Version: 5.3 09:06:42: Has Battery: false 09:06:42: On Battery: false 09:06:42: UTC Offset: 0 09:06:42: PID: 1183 09:06:42: CWD: /var/lib/fahclient 09:06:42: OS: Linux 5.3.0-28-generic x86_64 09:06:42: OS Arch: AMD64 09:06:42: GPUs: 1 09:06:42: GPU 0: Bus:1 Slot:0 Func:0 NVIDIA:7 GP104 [GeForce GTX 1070] 6463 09:06:42:CUDA Device 0: Platform:0 Device:0 Bus:1 Slot:0 Compute:6.1 Driver:10.1 09:06:42: OpenCL: Not detected: Failed to open dynamic library 'libOpenCL.so': 09:06:42: libOpenCL.so: cannot open shared object file: No such file or 09:06:42: directory 09:06:42:*********************************************************************** 09:06:42:<config> 09:06:42: <!-- Client Control --> 09:06:42: <fold-anon v='true'/> 09:06:42: 09:06:42: <!-- Network --> 09:06:42: <proxy v=':8080'/> 09:06:42: 09:06:42: <!-- User Information --> 09:06:42: <passkey v='********************************'/> 09:06:42: <team v='35947'/> 09:06:42: <user v='1ca1_Garforth'/> 09:06:42: 09:06:42: <!-- Folding Slots --> 09:06:42: <slot id='0' type='CPU'/> 09:06:42:</config> 09:06:42:Switching to user fahclient 09:06:42:Trying to access database... 09:06:42:Successfully acquired database lock 09:06:42:Enabled folding slot 00: READY cpu:7 09:06:42:WU00:FS00:Starting 09:06:42:WU00:FS00:Running FahCore: /usr/bin/FAHCoreWrapper /var/lib/fahclient/cores/cores.foldingathome.org/v7/lin/64bit/avx/Core_a7.fah/FahCore_a7 -dir 00 -suffix 01 -version 705 -lifeline 1183 -checkpoint 15 -np 7 09:06:42:WU00:FS00:Started FahCore on PID 1193 09:06:42:WU00:FS00:Core PID:1197 09:06:42:WU00:FS00:FahCore 0xa7 started config.xml: Code: <config> <!-- Client Control --> <fold-anon v='true'/> <!-- Network --> <proxy v=':8080'/> <!-- User Information --> <passkey v='xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx'/> <team v='35947'/> <user v='1car1_Garforth'/> <!-- Folding Slots --> <slot id='0' type='CPU'/> </config> inxi -Fxzd: Code: inxi -Fxzd System: Host: Barney Kernel: 5.3.0-28-generic x86_64 bits: 64 compiler: gcc v: 7.4.0 Desktop: MATE 1.22.2 Distro: Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia base: Ubuntu 18.04 bionic Machine: Type: Desktop System: Gigabyte product: N/A v: N/A serial: <filter> Mobo: Gigabyte model: 970A-D3 v: 3.0 serial: <filter> UEFI: American Megatrends v: FD date: 01/25/2013 CPU: Topology: 8-Core model: AMD FX-8350 bits: 64 type: MCP arch: Bulldozer L2 cache: 2048 KiB flags: lm nx pae sse sse2 sse3 sse4_1 sse4_2 sse4a ssse3 svm bogomips: 64290 Speed: 4081 MHz min/max: 1400/4000 MHz Core speeds (MHz): 1: 4110 2: 4083 3: 4110 4: 4083 5: 4083 6: 4083 7: 4083 8: 4083 Graphics: Device-1: NVIDIA GP104 [GeForce GTX 1070] vendor: Gigabyte driver: nvidia v: 435.21 bus ID: 01:00.0 Display: x11 server: X.Org 1.20.5 driver: nvidia unloaded: fbdev,modesetting,nouveau,vesa resolution: 1920x1080~60Hz OpenGL: renderer: GeForce GTX 1070/PCIe/SSE2 v: 4.6.0 NVIDIA 435.21 direct render: Yes Audio: Device-1: AMD SBx00 Azalia vendor: Gigabyte driver: snd_hda_intel v: kernel bus ID: 00:14.2 Device-2: NVIDIA GP104 High Definition Audio vendor: Gigabyte driver: snd_hda_intel v: kernel bus ID: 01:00.1 Sound Server: ALSA v: k5.3.0-28-generic Network: Device-1: Realtek RTL8111/8168/8411 PCI Express Gigabit Ethernet vendor: Gigabyte driver: r8169 v: kernel port: d000 bus ID: 03:00.0 IF: enp3s0 state: down mac: <filter> Drives: Local Storage: total: 111.79 GiB used: 10.34 GiB (9.2%) ID-1: /dev/sda vendor: Crucial model: CT120BX500SSD1 size: 111.79 GiB Optical-1: /dev/sr0 vendor: ASUS model: DRW-24D5MT rev: 1.00 dev-links: cdrom,cdrw,dvd,dvdrw Features: speed: 12 multisession: yes audio: yes dvd: yes rw: cd-r,cd-rw,dvd-r,dvd-ram state: running Partition: ID-1: / size: 109.04 GiB used: 10.33 GiB (9.5%) fs: ext4 dev: /dev/sda2 Sensors: System Temperatures: cpu: 50.5 C mobo: N/A gpu: nvidia temp: 38 C Fan Speeds (RPM): N/A gpu: nvidia fan: 0% Info: Processes: 220 Uptime: 1d 4h 04m Memory: 15.67 GiB used: 1.15 GiB (7.3%) Init: systemd runlevel: 5 Compilers: gcc: 7.4.0 Shell: bash v: 4.4.20 inxi: 3.0.32