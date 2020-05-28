  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Reviews Halo 2 Anniversary PC Review

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 28 May 2020 at 14:00.

    bit-tech, 28 May 2020 at 14:00
    I feel bad for Saber Interactive whenever someone points out the flaws in Halo CE, because they didn't get the Xbox version of Combat Evolved to work with, they got Gearbox's PC port, which is infamous for it it's lack of polish. I dread to think what it's like trying to re-master a port that downgraded or broke a bunch of the graphical effects, it also makes think the original CE source code must be lost to time somehow.
     
    fix-the-spade, 28 May 2020 at 14:34
    Given that FF VIII source code was lost (Which, IMO, adds credence to the theory that, perhaps, studios don't always back **** up and archive it either properly or at all), I'd definitely bet that the Halo CE source has gone the way of the dodo.
     
    liratheal, 28 May 2020 at 14:50
    I'm less sympathetic as many of the issues have proved fixable (as with modded versions of PC CE) but remain unfixed for anniversary.
     
    edzieba, 28 May 2020 at 14:57
