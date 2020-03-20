  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Hardware for mobile vloging?

Discussion in 'General' started by silk186, 20 Mar 2020 at 13:57.

    This is a bit of a niche area but I'm hoping someone can offer some advice. My wife, to pass the time, has started a Douyin account, the Chinese counterpart to TIkTok. She records and edits video on her Huawei P30 Pro, which like many new smartphones, lacks a 3.5mm jack. This really limits hardware options.

    I'm looking for a microphone that will connect to her USB-C port, has a gains control and will offer better audio quality and isolation without overly increasing the complexity of recording.

    I ordered a Logitech Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone and USB mini to Type-C cable. Does anyone have experience with this type of setup? I'm looking for advice and recommendations. Does she need to use OpenCamera?

    I was thinking about a miniboom mic:
    • BOYA BY-DM100 Digital Stereo Cardioid Condenser
    • Saramonic SmartMic+ UC
    • Comica CVM-VS09TC
    After more research, I know that BOYA pushes turds that are rarely function correctly. I was hoping for a more portable solution for outdoor recording.
     
    silk186, 20 Mar 2020 at 13:57
    I picked up the Yeti Blue for £65 used.
    A Rode Wireless Go is £145 (£85 used) + Deity V-Mic D3 Pro £158 = £300
    I will hold off on spending that much until I see how far she goes.
    A dji osmo mobile 3 would also be nice eventually.
     
    silk186, 20 Mar 2020 at 14:54
