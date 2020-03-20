This is a bit of a niche area but I'm hoping someone can offer some advice. My wife, to pass the time, has started a Douyin account, the Chinese counterpart to TIkTok. She records and edits video on her Huawei P30 Pro, which like many new smartphones, lacks a 3.5mm jack. This really limits hardware options. I'm looking for a microphone that will connect to her USB-C port, has a gains control and will offer better audio quality and isolation without overly increasing the complexity of recording. I ordered a Logitech Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone and USB mini to Type-C cable. Does anyone have experience with this type of setup? I'm looking for advice and recommendations. Does she need to use OpenCamera? I was thinking about a miniboom mic: BOYA BY-DM100 Digital Stereo Cardioid Condenser Saramonic SmartMic+ UC Comica CVM-VS09TC After more research, I know that BOYA pushes turds that are rarely function correctly. I was hoping for a more portable solution for outdoor recording.