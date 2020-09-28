  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Hello from Colorado

Discussion in 'General' started by KDragon75, 28 Sep 2020

  1. KDragon75

    KDragon75

    Just wanted to say Hi. I'm getting ready to start a build log so I figured I should introduce my self.
    I have always loved working with tech and currently work on an infrastructure engineering team in Colorado Springs Colorado. I have only built a few (less than 5) desktops but I have done several rack servers over the years. The time has finally come to get back into building and modding. I am planning to build in an o11d (original I know) but plan to use my CNC to make a number of parts and panels to add my own touch. Keep an eye out for a project log as soon as Im allowed to post one!
     
