Hello from Colorado

Just wanted to say Hi. I'm getting ready to start a build log so I figured I should introduce my self. I have always loved working with tech and currently work on an infrastructure engineering team in Colorado Springs Colorado. I have only built a few (less than 5) desktops but I have done several rack servers over the years. The time has finally come to get back into building and modding. I am planning to build in an o11d (original I know) but plan to use my CNC to make a number of parts and panels to add my own touch. Keep an eye out for a project log as soon as Im allowed to post one!