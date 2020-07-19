Hi guys, We are moving into our new home and trying to plan for our wifi requirements. I've attached the layout below. Challenge: We are concerned that the base wifi router is on the far left and so the bedroom won't have any wifi signal as the distance is about 15 meters/50 feet + multiple walls. What we're thinking We are planning to get a triple pack Google Mesh system (extend range + have speakers). I'm just wondering if the below set up would work? Mesh 1 is the base unit/modem, Mesh 2 is in the hallway, mesh 3 is in the bedroom. Bedroom will primarily be for netflix streaming on phones/laptops. All the gaming and heavy duty stuff will be in the study! I've not used mesh before, and my understanding is that they operate like ripples in a pond, so even though they extend range, the further from the source, the weaker it is anyway. Is this right? Bonus question: Can we set the Mesh unit in the bedroom to be controllable only from the bedroom? I don't want my future kids in the living room saying 'OK google, set the alarm for 4am in the bedroom........' Thanks guys!