Other Help with Mesh/Wifi for wide apartment

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by sotu1, 19 Jul 2020 at 09:48.

  1. sotu1

    sotu1 Ex-Modder

    Joined:
    24 Aug 2007
    Posts:
    2,879
    Likes Received:
    26
    Hi guys,

    We are moving into our new home and trying to plan for our wifi requirements. I've attached the layout below.

    Challenge:
    We are concerned that the base wifi router is on the far left and so the bedroom won't have any wifi signal as the distance is about 15 meters/50 feet + multiple walls.

    What we're thinking
    We are planning to get a triple pack Google Mesh system (extend range + have speakers). I'm just wondering if the below set up would work? Mesh 1 is the base unit/modem, Mesh 2 is in the hallway, mesh 3 is in the bedroom.

    Bedroom will primarily be for netflix streaming on phones/laptops. All the gaming and heavy duty stuff will be in the study!

    I've not used mesh before, and my understanding is that they operate like ripples in a pond, so even though they extend range, the further from the source, the weaker it is anyway. Is this right?

    Bonus question:
    Can we set the Mesh unit in the bedroom to be controllable only from the bedroom? I don't want my future kids in the living room saying 'OK google, set the alarm for 4am in the bedroom........'


    Thanks guys!
     
    sotu1, 19 Jul 2020 at 09:48
    #1
    [​IMG]
     

    sotu1, 19 Jul 2020 at 09:49
    #2
