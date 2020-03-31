Discussion in 'Gaming' started by RedFlames, 30 Aug 2019.
I love Homeworld from an art direction but I am shockingly **** at no matter how hard I try.
Not too keen on the crowdfunding part ($1 goal cash grab!) but I'm all over a new instalment in the series.
Trailer showing some nice continuity from the ending of Homeworld 2.
It does bake ones noodle taking an RTS into a pure 6DOF playground!
This is a couple of years away, but I am certainly in on this
Yup, like it.
I'm tempted by the crowd investment campaign (in the "I want this game to exist" sense) but the terms are pretty pants compared to previous Fig campaigns: only 25% revenue share rather than 50%, and a huge 500k unit break-even point. Even the first Homeworld only barely sold that well at the height of RTS popularity, and Deserts of Kharak was not even close in the current RTS environment.
Somehow I've just seen this. It's finally happening
But I wouldn't pay anything until at least close to release with an open Beta. I don't get the "early access" craze for recent games. On release, if it's as good as earlier 2 games with epic single player stories, I'd happily pay full price.
From looks of the teaser, it's going to be as good looking at very least.
