  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Windows Homeworld 3

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by RedFlames, 30 Aug 2019.

  1. RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,273
    Likes Received:
    1,688
     
    RedFlames, 30 Aug 2019
    #1
  2. Gunsmith

    Gunsmith Maximum Win

    Joined:
    23 Sep 2005
    Posts:
    8,919
    Likes Received:
    1,238
    I love Homeworld from an art direction but I am shockingly **** at no matter how hard I try. :waah:
     
    Gunsmith, 30 Aug 2019
    #2
  3. Blogins

    Blogins Panda have Guns

    Joined:
    3 Aug 2010
    Posts:
    4,875
    Likes Received:
    261
    Not too keen on the crowdfunding part ($1 goal cash grab!) but I'm all over a new instalment in the series.

    Trailer showing some nice continuity from the ending of Homeworld 2.

    It does bake ones noodle taking an RTS into a pure 6DOF playground!
     
    Blogins, 31 Aug 2019
    #3
  4. [ZiiP] NaloaC

    [ZiiP] NaloaC Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    9 May 2008
    Posts:
    4,636
    Likes Received:
    272
    This is a couple of years away, but I am certainly in on this :)
     
    [ZiiP] NaloaC, 31 Aug 2019
    #4
  5. Pete J

    Pete J RIP Teelzebub

    Joined:
    28 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    5,491
    Likes Received:
    426
    Yup, like it.
     
    Pete J, 1 Sep 2019
    #5
  6. edzieba

    edzieba Virtual Realist

    Joined:
    14 Jan 2009
    Posts:
    3,618
    Likes Received:
    405
    I'm tempted by the crowd investment campaign (in the "I want this game to exist" sense) but the terms are pretty pants compared to previous Fig campaigns: only 25% revenue share rather than 50%, and a huge 500k unit break-even point. Even the first Homeworld only barely sold that well at the height of RTS popularity, and Deserts of Kharak was not even close in the current RTS environment.
     
    edzieba, 1 Sep 2019
    #6
  7. wyx087

    wyx087 Homeworld 3 is happening!!

    Joined:
    15 Aug 2007
    Posts:
    10,656
    Likes Received:
    237
    Somehow I've just seen this. It's finally happening :D

    But I wouldn't pay anything until at least close to release with an open Beta. I don't get the "early access" craze for recent games. On release, if it's as good as earlier 2 games with epic single player stories, I'd happily pay full price.

    From looks of the teaser, it's going to be as good looking at very least.
     
    wyx087, 31 Mar 2020 at 10:34
    #7

Share This Page