How to Add a Prefix to a Build Log

So, first things first, start your build log like you usually would on the left of the title there is a nice drop down box.The whole time you are working on the project, you should be using one of the following prefixes, depending on whether you are doing a scratch build or a case mod:It will look like this once you have saved it:As soon as you have finished your build and you have posted your final update, click the "Thread Tools" section at the top of your page.Then select either 'Case Mod - Complete' or 'Scratch Build - Complete'.and click 'Save Changes'One you have finished, it will look like this: