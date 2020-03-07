Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 26 Jan 2019.
Lovely. You are running out of subjects to cover.
Servos for animated parts like vents or doors?
Nixxie tubes?
custom blocks?
Don't fear, plenty more bits and pieces left under the hood! I guess it will depend on how many areas we dip our toes into, there's an almost bottomless pit of possibilities out there
Quick one: do you find integrating the pump like this causes much additional noise/vibration? I've always gone out of my way to decouple the pump from everything else but i go for very quiet builds.
"it's not a bat idea to use them as a reference point"
Quickly, Robin, to the Bat-cave!
Not with D5s at least, I've not lived with a DDC in a plate though so can't comment much on that, I tend to avoid those pumps for being whiny. I've done a few of the D5 mounted ones now and they all seem fine, I think much of it comes down to how you mount the plate to the case and the materials chosen. If you mounted one in a wood case, I wouldn't be surprised if it makes a real din if not properly isolated.
Mr Role, have you covered actually making the o-rings that go into these distro plates? Or anybody here point me in the right direction on how to do it? I have an exciting DDC pump being milled very soon and I'll be needing some o-rings!
You can actually make them quite simply from stock o-ring cord, all you need to do is superglue the ends together and smooth over any seams.
Cheers boss. I'm also going to look at getting pre-made and wrapping around the channels. I've at the forethought at least to get my channels within hundredths of a whole millimetre in length, so should be able to get something stock and fit.
It took a while to approve my registration but I wanted to thank you for this awesome guide.
Would it be possible to make a sequential dual pump distribution block with the same material thickness?
I am trying to work on a design and I realised that for the channel connecting the 2 pumps, there will be a bit of problem designing the screw holes for the channel as such a design will be mechanically unsound, as there isn't a lot of material for the area where the pump impeller cavity is, and adding screw threads over the cavity would mean the acrylic at the screw threads will be less than 2mm thick.
I would be very grateful if you can provide some pointers to making such a design possible.
Here's 2 images of my example:
What if you used the suggestion he made at the end (aluminium pump bracket)?
That should in theory work to balance out the mechanically unsound issue?
