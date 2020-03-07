  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Features How To Integrate a Pump into a Distro Plate

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 26 Jan 2019.

  1. bit-tech

    bit-tech Supreme Overlord Staff Administrator

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    2,764
    Likes Received:
    67
    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 26 Jan 2019
    #1
  2. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,743
    Likes Received:
    825
    Lovely. :D You are running out of subjects to cover.
    Servos for animated parts like vents or doors?
    Nixxie tubes?
    :worried: custom blocks?
     
    Cheapskate, 26 Jan 2019
    #2
  3. Maki role

    Maki role Dale you're on a roll... Staff

    Joined:
    9 Jan 2012
    Posts:
    1,693
    Likes Received:
    117
    Don't fear, plenty more bits and pieces left under the hood! I guess it will depend on how many areas we dip our toes into, there's an almost bottomless pit of possibilities out there
     
    Maki role, 26 Jan 2019
    #3
  4. Fizzl

    Fizzl Member

    Joined:
    9 Jun 2009
    Posts:
    96
    Likes Received:
    4
    Quick one: do you find integrating the pump like this causes much additional noise/vibration? I've always gone out of my way to decouple the pump from everything else but i go for very quiet builds.
     
    Fizzl, 27 Jan 2019
    #4
  5. jb0

    jb0 Active Member

    Joined:
    8 Apr 2012
    Posts:
    516
    Likes Received:
    75
    "it's not a bat idea to use them as a reference point"

    Quickly, Robin, to the Bat-cave!
     
    jb0, 27 Jan 2019
    #5
  6. Maki role

    Maki role Dale you're on a roll... Staff

    Joined:
    9 Jan 2012
    Posts:
    1,693
    Likes Received:
    117
    Not with D5s at least, I've not lived with a DDC in a plate though so can't comment much on that, I tend to avoid those pumps for being whiny. I've done a few of the D5 mounted ones now and they all seem fine, I think much of it comes down to how you mount the plate to the case and the materials chosen. If you mounted one in a wood case, I wouldn't be surprised if it makes a real din if not properly isolated.
     
    Maki role, 27 Jan 2019
    #6
  7. LePhuronn

    LePhuronn Active Member

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2016
    Posts:
    240
    Likes Received:
    45
    Mr Role, have you covered actually making the o-rings that go into these distro plates? Or anybody here point me in the right direction on how to do it? I have an exciting DDC pump being milled very soon and I'll be needing some o-rings!
     
    LePhuronn, 11 Feb 2019
    #7
  8. Maki role

    Maki role Dale you're on a roll... Staff

    Joined:
    9 Jan 2012
    Posts:
    1,693
    Likes Received:
    117
    You can actually make them quite simply from stock o-ring cord, all you need to do is superglue the ends together and smooth over any seams.
     
    Maki role, 11 Feb 2019
    #8
    edzieba and LePhuronn like this.
  9. LePhuronn

    LePhuronn Active Member

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2016
    Posts:
    240
    Likes Received:
    45
    Cheers boss. I'm also going to look at getting pre-made and wrapping around the channels. I've at the forethought at least to get my channels within hundredths of a whole millimetre in length, so should be able to get something stock and fit.
     
    Last edited: 11 Feb 2019
    LePhuronn, 11 Feb 2019
    #9
  10. DerDings

    DerDings New Member

    Joined:
    28 Feb 2019
    Posts:
    1
    Likes Received:
    0
    It took a while to approve my registration but I wanted to thank you for this awesome guide.
     
    DerDings, 11 Mar 2019
    #10
  11. XcoldstarX

    XcoldstarX New Member

    Joined:
    8 Oct 2005
    Posts:
    5
    Likes Received:
    0
    Would it be possible to make a sequential dual pump distribution block with the same material thickness?

    I am trying to work on a design and I realised that for the channel connecting the 2 pumps, there will be a bit of problem designing the screw holes for the channel as such a design will be mechanically unsound, as there isn't a lot of material for the area where the pump impeller cavity is, and adding screw threads over the cavity would mean the acrylic at the screw threads will be less than 2mm thick.

    I would be very grateful if you can provide some pointers to making such a design possible.

    Here's 2 images of my example:

    TJ-07 distroblock full length v2.jpg

    TJ-07 distroblock full length v2 - 2.png
     
    XcoldstarX, 7 Mar 2020 at 16:23
    #11
  12. Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    15 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    5,487
    Likes Received:
    481
    What if you used the suggestion he made at the end (aluminium pump bracket)?

    That should in theory work to balance out the mechanically unsound issue?
     
    Anfield, 7 Mar 2020 at 16:59
    #12
Tags: Add Tags

Share This Page