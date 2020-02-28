  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Guides How To Leak Test a Custom Water-Cooling Loop

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 22 Nov 2018.

  1. bit-tech

    bit-tech Supreme Overlord Staff Administrator

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    2,751
    Likes Received:
    65
    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 22 Nov 2018
    #1
    silk186 likes this.
  2. cobalt6700

    cobalt6700 Active Member

    Joined:
    17 Oct 2005
    Posts:
    568
    Likes Received:
    74
    Not possible. New W/C loops always make me moist.


    All joking aside - great guide. I would like to see you point out the risks around pneumatic testing though. Hydraulic testing is always the preferred method as there is little stored energy, and pneumatic testing is only used as a last resort where hydraulic is impractical, as testing with air creates a lot of stored energy.

    I agree that doing it with a Dr Drop is a safer way to do it - but for those who maybe couldn't afford one and grabbed the bike pump out to test their system could end up with parts in more than one place.
     
    Last edited: 23 Nov 2018
    cobalt6700, 23 Nov 2018
    #2
  3. edzieba

    edzieba Virtual Realist

    Joined:
    14 Jan 2009
    Posts:
    3,563
    Likes Received:
    377
    Hydro-testing is indeed safer, but that's more of a concern for 300-bar cylinders and the like. For a WC loop, if you're hitting even 1 bar ATM then you're already well outside component spec and have probably popped an o-ring, and the volume is so low that a catastrophic blowout would barely register as a light breeze.
     
    edzieba, 23 Nov 2018
    #3
  4. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,729
    Likes Received:
    815
    I vaguely remember a thread on another forum where someone tried using an air compressor. :worried:
     
    Cheapskate, 23 Nov 2018
    #4
  5. cobalt6700

    cobalt6700 Active Member

    Joined:
    17 Oct 2005
    Posts:
    568
    Likes Received:
    74
    Yeah, sort of. Hydraulic testing is used widely in industry as it’s the safest way to pressure test systems (part of my day job). Pneumatic testing is only used where absolutely necessary, and with strict safety measures.

    B-T has written a guide to teach people on how to pressure test, so should inform people properly :) It’s not a hard, arduous or difficult task to write a couple of lines to make people aware.

    I agree that you are out of component spec at those pressures, have you carried out any testing to back up your theory?

    :worried: That’s not good.
     
    cobalt6700, 25 Nov 2018
    #5
  6. jb0

    jb0 Active Member

    Joined:
    8 Apr 2012
    Posts:
    516
    Likes Received:
    74
    Good for the executor, no. Good for the audience, yes.
     
    jb0, 25 Nov 2018
    #6
    cobalt6700 likes this.
  7. LePhuronn

    LePhuronn Active Member

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2016
    Posts:
    239
    Likes Received:
    41
    So, we're looking at about 7-10 PSI then for an air pressure test?
     
    LePhuronn, 26 Nov 2018
    #7
  8. cobalt6700

    cobalt6700 Active Member

    Joined:
    17 Oct 2005
    Posts:
    568
    Likes Received:
    74
    Aqua Computer state 0.5 Bar (7.2 PSI) as a test pressure, not to exceed 0.6 Bar (8.7 PSI)
     
    cobalt6700, 26 Nov 2018
    #8
  9. LePhuronn

    LePhuronn Active Member

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2016
    Posts:
    239
    Likes Received:
    41
    Cool, cheers
     
    LePhuronn, 26 Nov 2018
    #9
  10. ZERO <ibis>

    ZERO <ibis> Member

    Joined:
    22 Feb 2005
    Posts:
    454
    Likes Received:
    8
    Testing first with air is always a lot easier. But it is always smart to follow with an actual leak test because you never know.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    ZERO <ibis>, 26 Nov 2018
    #10
    Big Elf likes this.
  11. edzieba

    edzieba Virtual Realist

    Joined:
    14 Jan 2009
    Posts:
    3,563
    Likes Received:
    377
    Presumably a good test pressure would be found by looking up your chosen pump's maximum head pressure, then adding a little extra to avoid passing a marginal setup (e.g. so closing a drain valve doesn't cause a pressure spike that pops out a tube).
     
    edzieba, 27 Nov 2018
    #11
  12. ifohancroft

    ifohancroft Member

    Joined:
    11 Jul 2018
    Posts:
    36
    Likes Received:
    16
    What does Not .5 mean? I mean I kept hearing (Not Point Five Bars) in the video.
     
    ifohancroft, 7 Dec 2018
    #12
  13. Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Joined:
    4 Dec 2007
    Posts:
    13,204
    Likes Received:
    2,293
    "Nought point five bars," I'd guess (though I haven't watched the video myself.) 0.5. Zero point five. Nought point five. Zip point five. Point five. Oh point five. Nothin' but point five. Pick yer favourite.
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 7 Dec 2018
    #13
    ifohancroft likes this.
  14. ifohancroft

    ifohancroft Member

    Joined:
    11 Jul 2018
    Posts:
    36
    Likes Received:
    16
    Thanks! Haven't heard it said like that before but makes sense.
     
    ifohancroft, 28 Dec 2018
    #14
  15. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    9,974
    Likes Received:
    1,176
    Just a tip I garnered from a lot of experience.. Do not rely on Dr Drop to confirm your loop is sealed. I have had two loops now that held the air pressure for hours, yet once the coolant went in it leaked. Which should not be possible, but some fittings (always rotary) suffer from a flaw. IE if you put any lateral pressure on them they can start leaking.

    [​IMG]

    Air tested perfectly. However I added coolant and this happened.

    [​IMG]

    So, my advice is that you should first pump up your loop. Then, go around and put some gentle pressure on your fittings and hose etc. Give everything a gentle tug and pull it around a bit. Then go back and see if you still have full pressure. As I said, it is usually always caused by rotary fittings. Here is another example, using a 45' fitting. I had air in this thing for 20 hours, then two days later this happened.

    [​IMG]

    Ironically it was the same rig ffs.
     
    Vault-Tec, 29 Dec 2018
    #15
    Tattysnuc and ifohancroft like this.
  16. Tattysnuc

    Tattysnuc Thinking about which mod to do 1st.

    Joined:
    19 Jul 2009
    Posts:
    1,599
    Likes Received:
    56
    Finally catching up on my "reading" list - great tutorial thank you :)

    Really interested by the future video reference to making your own version of the Dr. Leak test... Is that still on the horizon or was it dropped due to lack of interest?
     
    Tattysnuc, 28 Feb 2020 at 15:25
    #16
  17. Tattysnuc

    Tattysnuc Thinking about which mod to do 1st.

    Joined:
    19 Jul 2009
    Posts:
    1,599
    Likes Received:
    56
    Tattysnuc, 28 Feb 2020 at 15:46
    #17
Tags: Add Tags

Share This Page