Ok... I have a confession to make that I am both ashamed, and proud of simultaneously: I am still using the same PC that I built in December 2011. I am ashamed because...damn!... nine years! I'm proud because the damned thing is still delivering the goods. It's the rig in my sig. Sure... SATA 3... PCI-E v2... yada yada... but I can still game at 1600P in most things if I get creative with settings. The oddest thing has happened though. I have become emotionally attached to the old thing. We've been through a lot together. Usually, in years passed when I upgrade or rebuild, my wife gets the old rig (or cannibalised parts from it), but this thing is just too power hungry, and too ridiculous. A 9 year old ROG Rampage IV is not something that can be re purposed sensibly, so it's time to be retired to silicon heaven soon, and I'm very, very upset. I'm not ready to start buying stuff yet, but I'm just wondering where to go. I'm initially thinking Ryzen 9 3900X.. AM4... 32Gb... RTX2070super... but just wanna hear some suggestions, as I've been out of the game for some time. My requirements haven't changed that much over the years, and some of you who remember me from years past will not be surprised to hear that digital photography is still the main big boy pants use for my PC, but the short trouser use remains similar too: The odd bit of high FPS twitchy stuff.. a lot of elite.. a lot of x-plane11. Train Sim, and Train Sim World are used often, but I also like to delve into whatever current triple A shizzle is current, with high settings at 1600p (my screen is 2560x1600). The screen is another thing: I MAY be prepared to sacrifice hardware calibration and IPS in favour of something 144hz and VA... maybe... Let's deal with the screen another time though. DV-I and 60Hz may not matter in Photoshop, but as a gaming rig?... blherg! It is still an awesome, big, hardware calibrated screen that, despite the use, still turns in impressive delta-E numbers, 400:1 contast ratios and can still pump out 300cd on full tilt if need be. It, like my rig, has aged well, and whichever way you cut it, it's was a £2300 screen that is in perfect working order, so I'm torn over what to do there. Advice please. As an aside... if anyone ever tells you that going absolutely bonkers with spec and money if you have the chance is stupid, laugh at them. I built this in 2011 and it's still viable in most situations. I've NEVER in my life had a machine last as long as this. Sure, it's had a couple of GPU upgrades, but still... nine years! It may be a power hungry, mediocre/meh performer now, but this thing was awesome when I built it, and cost stooopid money, but I've got my money's worth, and then some.