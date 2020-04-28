Hi guys, Quick question. I'm looking at moving from 2 Dell U2311 (combined 3840*1080) to the Dell 49" which is 5120*1440. My card (GTX760) says it supports 4k, which is technically more pixels, but the Dell is 'wider'. Will I be able to use the card? I guess what I'm asking is, is the limit total pixels or are there arbitrary limits on each dimension? I guess I should mention that this isn't for any kind of gaming or anything. I'm aware the ancient 760 will struggle to do any kind of meaningful performance at that resolution, I just need some actual video output. Thanks.