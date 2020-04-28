  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Graphics If a card supports 4k will it do 5120*1440?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by ShakeyJake, 28 Apr 2020 at 11:37.

  1. ShakeyJake

    ShakeyJake My name is actually 'Jack'.

    Joined:
    5 May 2009
    Posts:
    788
    Likes Received:
    39
    Hi guys,

    Quick question. I'm looking at moving from 2 Dell U2311 (combined 3840*1080) to the Dell 49" which is 5120*1440.

    My card (GTX760) says it supports 4k, which is technically more pixels, but the Dell is 'wider'. Will I be able to use the card? I guess what I'm asking is, is the limit total pixels or are there arbitrary limits on each dimension?

    I guess I should mention that this isn't for any kind of gaming or anything. I'm aware the ancient 760 will struggle to do any kind of meaningful performance at that resolution, I just need some actual video output.

    Thanks.
     
    ShakeyJake, 28 Apr 2020 at 11:37
    #1
  2. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,686
    Likes Received:
    326
    There are no limits as all if memory serves. You may be limited to 30 or 60Hz because of the connections that card has, but beyond that there'll be no limitations. If you want to check look up what connectors and versions of those connectors the card has and then check what the max resolution at a particular refrect rate each one can support :)
     
    Bloody_Pete, 28 Apr 2020 at 11:42
    #2
  3. ShakeyJake

    ShakeyJake My name is actually 'Jack'.

    Joined:
    5 May 2009
    Posts:
    788
    Likes Received:
    39
    Thanks Pete.

    That's where I got "4096x2160 (including 3840x2160) at 60Hz supported over Displayport" from. Fine in terms of pixels, not fine as 5120 is wider than 4096.
     
    ShakeyJake, 28 Apr 2020 at 11:52
    #3
  4. sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,348
    Likes Received:
    149
    5120x1440 is less pixels than 4k so you should have no problems driving the screen, the age of the card might mean its bios might not handle scaling well outside of windows.but I think most cards just do svga resolution in this case anyway.
     
    sandys, 28 Apr 2020 at 11:54
    #4
Tags:

Share This Page