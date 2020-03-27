  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Education iOS apps for early education (no subscription)

Discussion in 'General' started by silk186, 27 Mar 2020

    I finally sorted out an iPad 5th gen I was given some months ago for my daughter. I'm trying to find some good educational games for 3-5 but I'm a bit out of date and keep finding subscription services. I mostly want to focus on identifying letters and numbers, sounding out letters, and matching letters with objects.

    I remember Putt Putt goes to the moon, magic school bus, JumpStart Kindergarten and Carmen Sandiago from when my sisters were growing up. What are the new titles/series I should be looking for? I don't mind paying for a quality app with lots of replayability.

    Teach your monster to read is quite good for that age range - it was free recently, but think it's only £1 if the offer isn't still on
     
    I picked it up when it was free for android and purchased it again for the iPad.
     
    Do you get anything from the school?

    Ours has Purple Mash, which is sometimes a bit ... meh... but for obvious reasons recently the teacher has been doing loads more with it. The main issue with it is less about the content, and more the fact there's no app and it's all browser based.
     
    I don't think preschools offer anything as they don't have a teaching curriculum.
     
