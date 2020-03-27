I finally sorted out an iPad 5th gen I was given some months ago for my daughter. I'm trying to find some good educational games for 3-5 but I'm a bit out of date and keep finding subscription services. I mostly want to focus on identifying letters and numbers, sounding out letters, and matching letters with objects. I remember Putt Putt goes to the moon, magic school bus, JumpStart Kindergarten and Carmen Sandiago from when my sisters were growing up. What are the new titles/series I should be looking for? I don't mind paying for a quality app with lots of replayability. Hungry Caterpillar Play School: Monthly Membership £9.99 Annual - Best Value £49.99 Start learning – Pay monthly £5.99 Premium Member: Annual (Save!) £49.99 World of Peppa Pig Monthly Subscription £4.99 Yearly Subscription £27.99 Curious World: Play Learn Grow (Curious George) 1 Month Subscription $9.99 1 Year Subscription $79.99 Annual Membership $64.99 ABCmouse.com Monthly $7.99 Annual $79.99