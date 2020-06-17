  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – Complete iPredator Powder

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by BHB Mods, 17 Jun 2020 at 00:00.

    This is the build-logg of my over one year long project the iPredator Powder. I got the idea to it when I came home from Dreamhack Winter 2018 and my wife said she wanted an iMac. Having just seen a bunch of awesome mods I decided that it couldn't be that hard to build a custom-loop "iMac" inspired gaming PC... It worked, but damn was it hard!

    So I got started by drawing up a quick sketch of my thoughts in sketchup. Very rough... Then I spent 2 months trying to get it looking good in Fusion 360, failing horribly.

    Sketchup.jpg

    So I ordered some plates... I decided to go with 5mm thick aluminum, don't ever do that. It's waaay to thick! (But looks SO good!)

    mobo cutout.jpg

    Now the plate needs bending to follow the curve, I couldn't bend 5mm myself so needed some help here.

    bending.jpg finished bending.jpg

    Now to my biggest issue, attaching it all to the monitorstand, took a while to figure this out in a decent way to make it hold and make it easy to swamp monitor. Ended up with this.

    monitor mounted.jpg

    Testmounted it all with air-cooling!

    airtest2.jpg

    Now the monitor needed a paintjob too.

    monitor2.jpg

    There are loads of more pictures, but here's my favorit that shows of the finished rig!


    ipredator.jpg

    This one is after a slight upgrade from AMD Ryzen 3800 to Intel i9 10900K with the beautiful MSI MEG Z490I Unify motherboard, just fell in love with this mobo!

    MSI Update2.jpg
     

