This is the build-logg of my over one year long project the iPredator Powder. I got the idea to it when I came home from Dreamhack Winter 2018 and my wife said she wanted an iMac. Having just seen a bunch of awesome mods I decided that it couldn't be that hard to build a custom-loop "iMac" inspired gaming PC... It worked, but damn was it hard! So I got started by drawing up a quick sketch of my thoughts in sketchup. Very rough... Then I spent 2 months trying to get it looking good in Fusion 360, failing horribly. So I ordered some plates... I decided to go with 5mm thick aluminum, don't ever do that. It's waaay to thick! (But looks SO good!) Now the plate needs bending to follow the curve, I couldn't bend 5mm myself so needed some help here. Now to my biggest issue, attaching it all to the monitorstand, took a while to figure this out in a decent way to make it hold and make it easy to swamp monitor. Ended up with this. Testmounted it all with air-cooling! Now the monitor needed a paintjob too. There are loads of more pictures, but here's my favorit that shows of the finished rig! This one is after a slight upgrade from AMD Ryzen 3800 to Intel i9 10900K with the beautiful MSI MEG Z490I Unify motherboard, just fell in love with this mobo!