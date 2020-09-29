  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice Is this a good time to build a new gaming PC?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by knarF, 29 Sep 2020 at 13:13.

  1. knarF

    knarF Noob

    Joined:
    25 May 2011
    Posts:
    206
    Likes Received:
    2
    I'm trying to decide what to buy going into the next generation. I could get a PS5 and a new TV or a new gaming PC. I think I'd prefer a new PC first and to wait for more games to arrive for the PS5 but I have a concern that because a new console generation is about to arrive this is a bad time to be investing in a new PC.

    My concern is that I'll spend my budget on something (currently thinking i5 10600k, Z490 mobo, RTX 2070 super, 27" 1440p 144hz monitor build, comes to ~£1300) that's just what I want now, but in a few months the new consoles will cause a jump in quality in games and my shiny new PC won't even be up to running them as well as the consoles, which I could have bought for half the price.

    So is the beginning of a new console generation a bad time to start a new build?
     
    knarF, 29 Sep 2020 at 13:13
    #1
  2. GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2008
    Posts:
    6,582
    Likes Received:
    380
    For me it would come down to the games, if the only games you plan on playing are ones you can get on console and work nicely with a controller, then yeah I'd probably wait as no point spending more on a gaming pc just to play console games. If getting a PC means you'll get to play lots of games you wouldn't with a console then it's not really a comparison, also there's never a 'good' time to build a pc in my opinion, always new stuff coming out :)
     
    GeorgeStorm, 29 Sep 2020 at 13:15
    #2

Share This Page