I'm trying to decide what to buy going into the next generation. I could get a PS5 and a new TV or a new gaming PC. I think I'd prefer a new PC first and to wait for more games to arrive for the PS5 but I have a concern that because a new console generation is about to arrive this is a bad time to be investing in a new PC. My concern is that I'll spend my budget on something (currently thinking i5 10600k, Z490 mobo, RTX 2070 super, 27" 1440p 144hz monitor build, comes to ~£1300) that's just what I want now, but in a few months the new consoles will cause a jump in quality in games and my shiny new PC won't even be up to running them as well as the consoles, which I could have bought for half the price. So is the beginning of a new console generation a bad time to start a new build?