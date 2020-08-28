  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Is this worth it? Help please!

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by keef247, 28 Aug 2020 at 11:24.

  keef247

    keef247

    Hi guys, LONG time no see!
    Been messing around with cars and haven't built a rig in ten+ years...
    Just found this i5 3330 16gb ddr3 2tb hdd pc that sometimes takes a few powers on to start but does eventually start but 90% of the time he says it starts first time - apparently black screen and don't see the bios but as of today it's working... Anyway he wants £20 for this machine and it's reasonably local and I've found a msi r9 290 4gb for £60... so all in £80...
    Now all I want to know is will this play modern games at 60 fps in 1080p... it's just a budget bit of fun/maybe a hackintosh/linux build if i decide to dual boot. I have a 240gb ssd I can bang in. this machine has a 16x pci-e slot so the r9 should fit...
     
    keef247, 28 Aug 2020 at 11:24
  Mr_Mistoffelees

    Mr_Mistoffelees

    Can't comment on the reason for the booting problem but, at only 20 quid, it would seem daft not to take a punt.
     
    Mr_Mistoffelees, 28 Aug 2020 at 11:39
  keef247

    keef247

    true, after looking it's actually like 80 miles and my car is horrific on fuel so I think I'm going to leave it as it'd cost me like 35-40 quid easily and I reckon it's the motherboard so knowing my luck it'll probably die shortly after I use it for a month or so. If it was only down the road I'd snap it up just to mess about with!
     
    keef247, 28 Aug 2020 at 12:00
  adidan

    adidan

    £20 is probably what the cpu/ram is worth.

    I'd be more concerned about the non-starting. Could be a loose cable but it could be the psu or a motherboard on the way out.
     
    adidan, 28 Aug 2020 at 12:05
  keef247

    keef247

    yeah I did think that, along with the random brand 300w psu being probably not up to the job with a cheap older gfx card. knowing my luck a month later the thing would die. I'll just have to piece something together from the for sale section when I have some more money I reckon.
    Being out of the scene for so long whats a good budget setup for say £300 secondhand give or take 50 quid these days? case can be as cheap/bland I don't care it won't be on show, don't need a monitor nor keyboard/mouse. Not really bothered about OC potential but if it's possible it's a bonus. only really care about 1080p full settings really. If it can do a bit more than cool but I'd rather have something last another year on 1080p games that come out later than struggle with 1440p/4k etc as I only have a 1080p screen.
     
    keef247, 28 Aug 2020 at 12:09
