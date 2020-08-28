Is this worth it? Help please!

Hi guys, LONG time no see! Been messing around with cars and haven't built a rig in ten+ years... Just found this i5 3330 16gb ddr3 2tb hdd pc that sometimes takes a few powers on to start but does eventually start but 90% of the time he says it starts first time - apparently black screen and don't see the bios but as of today it's working... Anyway he wants £20 for this machine and it's reasonably local and I've found a msi r9 290 4gb for £60... so all in £80... Now all I want to know is will this play modern games at 60 fps in 1080p... it's just a budget bit of fun/maybe a hackintosh/linux build if i decide to dual boot. I have a 240gb ssd I can bang in. this machine has a 16x pci-e slot so the r9 should fit...