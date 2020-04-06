Hi everybody, Unfortunately my venerable Saitek Cyborg V.5 has started to develop a few faults including and intermittent space bar and a failing backlight, so I've started looking for a replacement. However, keyboards have obviously moved on a LOT since I last looked and I'm lost. In the good old days you had a choice of backlit or not, and the brands were the OG peripheral brands: Logitech, Corsair, Razer, etc. Now there's a whole world of people collecting switches and keycaps like they're pogs and there are a multitude of new (to me at least!) brands that in which can't tell Aliexpress specials apart from the genuine article. Can someone help me please? Apologies for yet another keyboard thread! Things I would like: Full size, including number keys Integrated wrist rest Backlight (although if I have to lose one criterion it'd be this) Decent typing action (so, probably mechanical??) I like keys with quite a long travel and a positive action, noise isn't an issue Restrained colour scheme. Please no RGB unless it can be turned off using generic drivers as I'm a linux user and ideally the keyboard would be in black Slight preference for wired as I can't be bothered with batteries but I'm not really fussed either way I've not mentioned budget as I have no idea. I'm shocked that a decent keyboard can be £100-£150 these days and I'd prefer not to spend that but I'm willing to be educated and persuaded. As ever though, as little as possible please! Thanks in advance Jack