Graphics Killing a GPU? **CLOSED**

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Arboreal, 8 Jul 2020 at 10:22.

  Arboreal

    Arboreal Keeper of the Electric Currants

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,461
    Likes Received:
    561
    My latest purchase arrived yesterday, an RX 570 Pulse ITX.

    I installed it on my board 3rd time lucky... 1st time noting worked as I had forgotten the 4 pin EPS cable, and 2nd time I forgot the 6 pin PCIe power cable!

    I installed Radeon drivers and tried to run Time Spy, which crashed (it was corrupted and was OK after a Steam Validation / update).

    I then tried a quick session on Portal. About 5 mins in the screen went black, and the GPU seems dead.

    Have I done something stupid unknowingly?

    Now need to see if I can return it on ebay unless I've missed something
     
    Arboreal, 8 Jul 2020 at 10:22
    #1
  GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2008
    Posts:
    6,502
    Likes Received:
    364
    That seems fairly random to me, tried having a quick look on the card to see if you can see any blown capacitors or anything? Did you have temp monitoring going at the time?
     
    GeorgeStorm, 8 Jul 2020 at 10:24
    #2
    Arboreal likes this.
  Arboreal

    Arboreal Keeper of the Electric Currants

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,461
    Likes Received:
    561
    Thanks George, I didn't have the monitor running as I was doing an initial test after unpacking. I have looked at the back of the board and can't see any marks / burns / damaged components. At the time, I felt it all over for heat and gave it a good sniff to see if there was smoke or burning smells. Nothing obvious :(
     
    Arboreal, 8 Jul 2020 at 10:29
    #3
  Arboreal

    Arboreal Keeper of the Electric Currants

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,461
    Likes Received:
    561
    I tried it in another complete rig, just to check. All dead...

    I've posted it back to the seller today.
     
    Arboreal, 10 Jul 2020 at 18:26
    #4

