Photos Latest Purchases Thread: v2.0

Discussion in 'General' started by RTT, 29 Oct 2007.

  RTT

    RTT #parp

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    14,120
    Likes Received:
    74
    The [thread=125635]other thread[/thread] is far too big with tonnes of dead pictures and people bragging about how they just bought some ancient crap in 1987 - let's start again.

    I have recently bought: an extra gig of ram to go in my Macbook and a bunch of new clothes :)
     
    RTT, 29 Oct 2007
    Editor22 likes this.
  DougEdey

    DougEdey I pwn all your storage

    Joined:
    5 Jul 2005
    Posts:
    13,933
    Likes Received:
    33
    You just did a new thread to get yourself at the top :p

    eCookie to whoever gets the reference :p

    I just bought some clothes to do my halloween costume.
     
    DougEdey, 29 Oct 2007
  Guest-23315

    Guest-23315 Guest

    Simpons, when Marge sees that her dad is a 'steward-ess' ??
     
    Guest-23315, 29 Oct 2007
  steveo_mcg

    steveo_mcg New Member

    Joined:
    26 May 2005
    Posts:
    5,841
    Likes Received:
    80
    Al Murry's pub landlord?
     
    steveo_mcg, 29 Oct 2007
  cpemma

    cpemma Ecky thump

    Joined:
    27 Nov 2001
    Posts:
    12,328
    Likes Received:
    55
    A load of DVDs arrived today,
    • Men Behaving Badly (Series 1-6)
    • Red Dwarf (Series 1&2)
    • Morse (Series 8)
    Mostly for Christmas presents.
     
    cpemma, 29 Oct 2007
  Duste

    Duste Sierra my delta, bravo!

    Joined:
    1 Oct 2006
    Posts:
    818
    Likes Received:
    0
    Billabong wallet - my old one was dying. :(
     
    Duste, 29 Oct 2007
  steveo_mcg

    steveo_mcg New Member

    Joined:
    26 May 2005
    Posts:
    5,841
    Likes Received:
    80
    My new super ace 4200 x2 arrived, i'm telling you this dual core stuff is the way to go

    /2005
     
    steveo_mcg, 29 Oct 2007
  BioSniper

    BioSniper New Member

    Joined:
    5 Feb 2002
    Posts:
    3,815
    Likes Received:
    18
    Some gloves for when I start my snowboarding course (tomorrow) so that I down wreck my hands on the dry slope
    A couple of t-shirts
    A Christmas present for my sister
     
    BioSniper, 29 Oct 2007
  Poisonous

    Poisonous Incestuious

    Joined:
    18 Apr 2007
    Posts:
    967
    Likes Received:
    0
    Family Guy, season 3 I think?

    And a new contract SIM for me.
     
    Poisonous, 29 Oct 2007
  ArtificialHero

    ArtificialHero We were just punking him sir!

    Joined:
    25 May 2004
    Posts:
    2,228
    Likes Received:
    18
    If the slope is Dendix make sure you use mitts and not gloves, gloves won't do you any good, you'll still trap your fingers in the gap and break them. Trust me, I worked at a dry slope for 5 years. Have fun boarding, dry slope is an awesome (if frustrating) way to learn.

    AH
     
    ArtificialHero, 29 Oct 2007
  DougEdey

    DougEdey I pwn all your storage

    Joined:
    5 Jul 2005
    Posts:
    13,933
    Likes Received:
    33
    Nope
    Nope
    Nope!
    Cheers for that advice, I'm going dry sloping with a mate before I go on hol to Canada over christmas. I'm just praying for snow.
     
    DougEdey, 29 Oct 2007
  will.

    will. A motorbike of jealousy!

    Joined:
    2 Mar 2005
    Posts:
    4,461
    Likes Received:
    20
    Argh... Its right on the tip of my tongue... That is going to annoy me all day now.

    Anyhoo, I just took delivery of Metroid 3 and I recently bought myself a desk chair. I was sitting on a poof before... It was making my back ache...
     
    will., 29 Oct 2007
  DougEdey

    DougEdey I pwn all your storage

    Joined:
    5 Jul 2005
    Posts:
    13,933
    Likes Received:
    33
    :D
    Keep the poof for your feet though
     
    DougEdey, 29 Oct 2007
  Elspuddy

    Elspuddy Member

    Joined:
    2 Oct 2001
    Posts:
    589
    Likes Received:
    2
    £25 itunes card and £25 worth of music from itunes :p
     
    Elspuddy, 29 Oct 2007
  Poisonous

    Poisonous Incestuious

    Joined:
    18 Apr 2007
    Posts:
    967
    Likes Received:
    0
    People actually still PAY for music? :blah: :thumb:
     
    Poisonous, 29 Oct 2007
  quack

    quack New Member

    Joined:
    6 Mar 2002
    Posts:
    5,240
    Likes Received:
    9
    The Italian Maid from Tittybangbang?

    I bought a Wii, arrived on Friday! Woot!
     
    quack, 29 Oct 2007
  DougEdey

    DougEdey I pwn all your storage

    Joined:
    5 Jul 2005
    Posts:
    13,933
    Likes Received:
    33
    e-cookie sent by IRC
     
    DougEdey, 29 Oct 2007
  M_D_K

    M_D_K Active Member

    Joined:
    3 Apr 2002
    Posts:
    6,183
    Likes Received:
    21
    Today i have bought some Cookies :D
    and i will be buying once i get some time

    New MBS bindings for my board [as i broke one at the weekend]
    Gummy grab handle for board [need to nail board offs]
    Mini DVI > DVI cable for my mac
     
    M_D_K, 29 Oct 2007
  quack

    quack New Member

    Joined:
    6 Mar 2002
    Posts:
    5,240
    Likes Received:
    9
    Woot! /me munches on eCookie.
     
    quack, 29 Oct 2007
  BioSniper

    BioSniper New Member

    Joined:
    5 Feb 2002
    Posts:
    3,815
    Likes Received:
    18
    Cheers AH, I believe the stuff we are going to be on is all one piece (so I've been told anyway), supposedly it's kinda like astroturf type stuff.
    If it is the other Dendix stuff though I will do out and buy some mitts sharpish :)
     
    BioSniper, 29 Oct 2007
