Legal issue

Hello. I am Karen, Kayin's fiancee. Kayin was arrested July 31st. I'll give Nexxo the details. Kayin was at home when arrested. My 16yo had been talking to another teenager (16yo,male) and his mother got worried that my son was an adult. The local sheriff's office did not know my son lived with me. So they assumed an adult was interacting with the minor. Due to this I have to move out of our current residence by October 5th. We are both on disability, so I have no emergency fund for such events. Nor do we make enough to be able to pay the deposits and such with one months pay. He is currently not getting adequate health care. Especially when it comes to prevention of Covid19. Kayin has a lung disorder that makes him more susceptible to lung infections. He is also in danger do to his gender fluidity. He is in a gym area with a bunch of men, sleeping in bunk beds. There is no safe place should anyone find out his gender identity. The correctional officers aren't any better than the inmates. I have attempted to call the sheriff but he will not listen. He keeps saying how his jail has great healthcare and is very safe. I do not have the funds to get him bailed out.