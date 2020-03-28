Hello everyone, I am a newbie who wants to make mods, and my English is not good, so this article is translated with google. There is no detailed record of the production process this time, and I didn't know until later that there was a forum for Bit-tech. Future works will make some detailed records and may also shoot videos. This was made in June-September last year. At first, I wanted to use Bitspower's O11 solution, but I didn't feel good, so I decided to make a solution myself. PC Specs: LIAN LI PC-O11 Dynamic ASUS Maximus XI Formula Intel 9900K NVIDIA RTX 2080 TI G.Skill Trident Z RGB 4266 8G*4 M.2 SSD: Samsung 970PRO 1TB + Samsung 970PRO 512GB ASUS ROG-THOR 850W ENERMAX SquA RGB 120mm Watercooling: EK-Velocity RGB - Nickel + Plexi EK-Vector RTX 2080 Ti RGB - Nickel + Plexi EK-AF Angled 90° G1/4 Black EK-AF Extender 30mm M-F G1/4 – Black EK-CSQ Plug G1/4 with EK-Badge – Black EK-HDC Fitting 12mm G1/4 EK-HD PETG Tube 10/12mm 500mm EK-CoolStream SE 360 (Slim Triple) EK-XTOP DDC 3.2 PWM Elite - Acetal (incl. pump) Barrowch G1/4" OLED Display In-Line Temperature Sensor w/ Alarm - Black (FBFT04-Black) The initial requirement was to be up front and fully transparent. Also I didn't know how to make a waterway board from scratch, so I started looking for tutorials, and finally I found it on the Bit-tech channel. In short, the first plan was designed. [GALLERY = media，61606] 1由wpk136_STT发表于2020年3月28日在19:37 [/ GALLERY] [GALLERY = media，61609] 2由wpk136_STT发表于2020年3月28日在19:37 [/ GALLERY] I have a small cnc myself, but the accuracy is not good, but I still try to make samples. The surface effect after cutting is rough, but it is sufficient to measure it as a sample as a whole. DDC pump fixing screw hole is broken, the screw hole is too deep This sample is only used for measurement, because the accuracy of the machine is too poor, I contacted a local cnc processing factory and asked him to make a new one. The cut texture is more uniform and the effect is much better. The next step is to install the seal. It looks a lot better this time. I removed the original iron plate from the front panel and put it on the waterway panel. Then the high temperature flame was also used to remove some of the lines processed by cnc, but it looked dirty. The expected effect has been achieved, but the flame polishing effect is still unacceptable. I am still not satisfied with this effect, because at this time I saw this machine. EKWB and Powerspec X600 series custom water cooling systems The channel plate of the EK chassis is as transparent and shiny as the original acrylic. I think this is what the waterway board should look like, and this is the effect I seek! !! I watched all the evaluation videos of this machine and carefully studied the pictures on the EK official website to understand how it achieves this transparent effect! I finally found that it uses a sandwich structure, so you do n't see any signs of chipping, I immediately made a new model based on this process. Take it to the processing plant immediately. The final effect is exactly the same as the effect of EK!Thanks to Maki Role for this video that allowed me to make a waterway board from scratch.The only regret is that there is no record of taking pictures. Thanks for watching！！！