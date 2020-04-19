My three-year-old started asking about binoculars for covid birdwatching. Naturally, I want something cheap that she can throw. I don't want to get her toy binoculars which aren't that cheap and don't work. These are mainly going to be used to look at birds in our neighbour's trees. A quick search suggests kids binoculars are £15-20. DMbaby Girls Toys for 3-12 Year Old this one has amazing marketing slogans like "real Binoculars for kids" but fails to mention magnification. These are the same price and probably just as durable: DFlamepower mini 30x60