Other Looking for durable budget binoculars

Discussion in 'General' started by silk186, 19 Apr 2020 at 23:42.

  silk186

    silk186

    My three-year-old started asking about binoculars for covid birdwatching. Naturally, I want something cheap that she can throw. I don't want to get her toy binoculars which aren't that cheap and don't work. These are mainly going to be used to look at birds in our neighbour's trees.

    A quick search suggests kids binoculars are £15-20. DMbaby Girls Toys for 3-12 Year Old this one has amazing marketing slogans like "real Binoculars for kids" but fails to mention magnification.

    These are the same price and probably just as durable: DFlamepower mini 30x60
    silk186, 19 Apr 2020 at 23:42
  Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec, 19 Apr 2020 at 23:49
  silk186

    silk186

    silk186, 19 Apr 2020 at 23:56
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    Take it from an ex career optical/photographic retailer - the distance sh!t they put on binoculars is literally that... SH!T. NO optical system can "extend how far you can see"; you can see it or you can't... binoculars just make it easier: simplez.

    All you need to know about binoculars is the magnification & the objective lens diameter.
    Example: 8x30 - 8x mag.; 30mm objective lens.
    For any given magnification, a larger objective lens means a brighter view &/or more hours in the day that you can use them.
    Compact bin's will (typically) have a max. of 25mm objective.

    These are 8x21, despite what it says on them.
     
    Jeff Hine, 20 Apr 2020 at 00:22
