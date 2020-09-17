Hello all. It's the first time I've posted into this bit-tech group so I'm VERY nervous... I'm looking for a graphic designer / cartoon artist / somebody who can draw better than me (to be honest, my gran can do that and she's dead - even my stick men are unrecognisable), to produce a logo / avatar for me that I can use for a miniature commission painting that I plan to launch soon. I'm after something based on a monkey (Sun Wu Kong / monkey King, in fact) that I can use on places like Instagram, Facebook and maybe later on my own website. If anybody might be interested in doing this, please get in touch. Thank you