Motherboards Lost sound but gained interference

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by ModSquid, 2 Sep 2020 at 19:37.

    Well, it's either the motherboard or Windows. And I'm very cross either way.

    All working fine earlier, playing Mixcloud with no issues (other than that the volume seemed quite low, was having to turn the amp up further to get a decent sound) but now I have no sound at all. Nothing from online sources, nothing from local games. Levels are green and moving in sound mixer, test option gives more noise/interference in a "test-consistent pattern" (therefore I assume something is being sent to the speakers), but no sound related to what is being requested.

    I've uninstalled all sound devices in Device Manager and rebooted, I've tested using the headphone port as well as/in isolation from the rear panel jack, I've played music from my phone through the amp and speakers and that was fine and at expected volume for load, so now I'm at a loss.

    Either the motherboard sound parts have died (how to test?) or Windows is being stubborn and obtuse.

    Grateful for any assistance!
     
    ModSquid, 2 Sep 2020 at 19:37
