Never installed or used an M2 before. I was given an MSI Z170A plus SLi board a few years back for my lad. He has a 6600K and 16gb of ram and 2 or 3 SSD's and a 500GB HDD. I bought a cheap 256gb m2 SSD on here a while ago and its sat around unused until my lad started complaining about lack of storage space so I decided it may as well be used. I installed it but it doesn't show up, I have literally just updated to the latest bios but still no dice. What am I doing wrong?, can these things be put in the wrong way round or not fully inserted?, I have the little screw in tight. Its a san disk X400.