Storage M2 issue

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by CrapBag, 10 Mar 2020 at 21:59.

  1. CrapBag

    CrapBag

    Never installed or used an M2 before.

    I was given an MSI Z170A plus SLi board a few years back for my lad.

    He has a 6600K and 16gb of ram and 2 or 3 SSD's and a 500GB HDD.

    I bought a cheap 256gb m2 SSD on here a while ago and its sat around unused until my lad started complaining about lack of storage space so I decided it may as well be used.

    I installed it but it doesn't show up, I have literally just updated to the latest bios but still no dice.

    What am I doing wrong?, can these things be put in the wrong way round or not fully inserted?, I have the little screw in tight.

    Its a san disk X400.
     
    CrapBag, 10 Mar 2020 at 21:59
  adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Is it not showing up in Windows or the BIOS?
     
    adidan, 10 Mar 2020 at 22:04
  David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    m.2 SATA or NVME? Could be a compatibility issue - does the board's slot support that type of m.2? I've seen boards with dual purpose m.2 slot that are very picky despite being designed to support both types.

    Also sometimes the SATA ones don't show up until you switch to AHCI sata mode.
     
    David, 10 Mar 2020 at 22:05
  CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    Neither

    Not a clue mate, as mentioned I've never used one or delved into them, I know they can be a bit awkward though as there is different types.

    1x 2280 Key M(PCIe Gen3 x4) specs for the board

    SanDisk X400 SSD Product Features and Specifications Specifications are subject to change Device SanDisk X400 SSD Form Factor 2.5”/7mm cased, M.2 (2280)

    Both 2280 if that helps.
     
    CrapBag, 10 Mar 2020 at 22:06
  adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Is there something like an M.2 and SATA mode that needs to be enabled in the BIOS?
     
    adidan, 10 Mar 2020 at 22:10
  CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    I've looked pretty well and I cant see it.
     
    CrapBag, 10 Mar 2020 at 22:11
  Fingers66

    Fingers66 Kiwi in London

    Edit: already answered above.
     
    Fingers66, 10 Mar 2020 at 22:21
  adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Just been trying to get my head around that boards manual. Does it actually support m.2 sata cards and not just m.2 nvme?

    Edit: phone battery dying, not ignoring.
     
    adidan, 10 Mar 2020 at 22:26
  Fingers66

    Fingers66 Kiwi in London

    Fingers66, 10 Mar 2020 at 22:26
  CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    Hmm ill give that a go tomorrow thanks.

    @Dan I don't really know but I thought the keys on the contacts were different?
     
    CrapBag, 10 Mar 2020 at 22:32
  Fingers66

    Fingers66 Kiwi in London

    Fingers66, 10 Mar 2020 at 22:34
  Fingers66

    Fingers66 Kiwi in London

    M.2 SATA and m.2 NVME use the same connectors but are different technologies.
     
    Fingers66, 10 Mar 2020 at 22:42
  CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    Yeh sure I'll check
     
    CrapBag, 10 Mar 2020 at 22:44
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Right, the issue is that SSD is SATA but the physical connector on the the SSD has the B+M keying while the motherboard is PCIe with M key socket, so the SSD can fit but the interface won't work :)

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M.2#Form_factors_and_keying

    Edit: although now I read it M can do SATA. This is the pain of the early days of M.2 on this gen of boards, mine was the same, took a lot of googling to figure out if it'd work!
     
    Bloody_Pete, 10 Mar 2020 at 22:49
  CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    Bummer :(, bought something I cant use then really.
     
    CrapBag, 10 Mar 2020 at 22:56
