Peripherals Mains hum problem.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Mr_Mistoffelees, 29 Jul 2020

  1. Mr_Mistoffelees

    Mr_Mistoffelees

    This is a copy/paste of a question I have asked on What HiFi, in case someone here has any ideas. It's a problem I have no experience of dealing with because I've not had it before.

    My wife has an Asus Xonar Essence STX feeding a Sennheiser BT100 via a headphone extension cable, this sends to a pair of Sony WH1000-XM3s. I believe the cable is picking up a mains hum. We have tried to route it away from power cables but, with only limited success. The cable is the one supplied with the headphones, would a better cable, or a clip-on ferrite suppressor be likely to help?
     
  2. Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad

    Whilst I can't tell you how to sort it, I can offer some diagnostic steps.

    - Try the optical input on the BT100
    - Try the headphone out direct from the PC onboard
    - If you're powering the BT100 from a wall wart, try from the PC
    - If from the PC, try a wall wart
    - In either case, try a USB power pack

    I'd suggest the optical route anyway if you can - the DAC -> ADC -> DAC signal path across three separate devices as it stands now makes me twitch.
     
  3. Mr_Mistoffelees

    Mr_Mistoffelees

    Thanks Tad, I hadn't thought about all the processing going on there. Optical seems like an excellent suggestion, guaranteed no hum. Toslink cable ordered.

    So much easier with wired headphones...
     
