Hello everyone, I’ve just purchased a 3600 and the ASRock X570 steel legend board. I need to buy some memory but struggling to understand what definitely adds value for the money. I’m not going to overclock it Computer is for photo editing (photoshop and Lightroom) and some gaming I’m thinking 32gb for the photo editing, but I don’t understand the memory MHz - it seems like the consensus is anything over 3000 MHz is fine. Is this true? Are the gains over 2400 MHz worth the extra money? My budget is around £150 - I’d prefer to spend less if I can get away with it. I could also spend more if the performance gains were that good. thank you!